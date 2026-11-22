Aldi might not make the list of Reddit's favorite grocery store bakeries, but it still has plenty of tasty, dirt-cheap bakery finds that patrons love. Some bakery items, like the popular 7Up cake, have been delighting shoppers for years. Others keep customers checking back seasonally. (This year, returning fall favorites include the Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring and Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites.) But occasionally, the chain throws a new item into the mix. This year, Aldi dropped four new finds that received rave reviews online. We've rounded them up for you so you'll know which Aldi baked goods to buy and which ones to skip.

Will any of these new additions become Aldi icons? Time will tell. Most of the items on this list seem to be limited-time finds, but it would be a mistake for Aldi to axe these newfound favorites for good. Give them a try if you see them in store — you can always take advantage of Aldi's uber-generous return policy if they're not to your taste.