4 Hands-Down Best Aldi Bakery Finds That Dropped In 2026 (So Far)
Aldi might not make the list of Reddit's favorite grocery store bakeries, but it still has plenty of tasty, dirt-cheap bakery finds that patrons love. Some bakery items, like the popular 7Up cake, have been delighting shoppers for years. Others keep customers checking back seasonally. (This year, returning fall favorites include the Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring and Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites.) But occasionally, the chain throws a new item into the mix. This year, Aldi dropped four new finds that received rave reviews online. We've rounded them up for you so you'll know which Aldi baked goods to buy and which ones to skip.
Will any of these new additions become Aldi icons? Time will tell. Most of the items on this list seem to be limited-time finds, but it would be a mistake for Aldi to axe these newfound favorites for good. Give them a try if you see them in store — you can always take advantage of Aldi's uber-generous return policy if they're not to your taste.
Bake Shop Apple Fritters
People who wish brands would give other fall flavors besides pumpkin a chance — apple, for example — will be happy to see Aldi throw them a bone with this four-pack of apple fritters. Maybe folks are just tired of pumpkin, or maybe the fritters are that good; either way, they're a hit. One Aldi employee told Reddit the fritters were flying off the shelves before they even hit the sales floor. "We haven't even found where to stock them on the floor and 4 sold because every employee wanted one," they wrote. "These are the bomb."
Customers recommend heating the fritters first. One shopper complained the fritters were a little tough served straight from the package, and most reviewers agreed the pastries benefited from a trip through the microwave or air fryer. Some suggested serving them with ice cream.
You can purchase Bake Shop Apple Fritters at Aldi for $3.99.
Bake Shop Chocolate Espresso Swirl Cake
This Bundt cake was a limited-time item, but it proved to be popular with customers. The decadent cake combines chocolate and espresso flavors with toffee icing. Don't expect strong coffee or chocolate flavors, though. While both ingredients have a reputation for robustness, reviewers agreed the recipe used a light hand. "The flavors are balanced and a bit subtle. Not overly sweet," said one Facebook user who described the cake as 10/10. Shoppers said the icing was responsible for most of the flavor. "The icing is amazing," another Aldi fan wrote on Facebook.
Most reviewers agreed the flavor was subtle, but the texture was a more contentious subject. "It's moist like the cake soaked up the coffee," one Facebook user explained. But another Aldi shopper claimed the cake was dry, so check the expiration date to get the freshest one. Store it in the fridge and consider using a piece of sliced bread to keep the cake fresh and moist.
Bake Shop Glazed Donuts
Grocery store donuts are rarely up to snuff, but shoppers said Aldi's Bake Shop Glazed Donuts are an exception. When the donuts first appeared on Aldi shelves earlier this year — alongside a chocolate iced version — shoppers turned to social media to voice their surprise. "The glazed donut hype is legit," one Redditor wrote. "It far exceeds any grocery store donut. As good as a bakery."
Aldi has stocked cake donuts for years, but this seems to be the first time it's sold Krispy Kreme-style yeasted donuts. Some shoppers even claimed Aldi's donuts rivaled treats from the popular chain. "Like Krispy Kreme, but better. If there is such a thing," one Facebook user raved.
Not everyone agreed the donuts were a surefire dupe, though. "Krispie Kreme is better," wrote one Redditor who found Aldi's version to be denser. Still, at $4.49 for a box of six, these donuts are a steal. Compare that price to Krispy Kreme, where a box of six Original Glazed Doughnuts costs $11.78.
Beignets To Go
Continuing the fried dough theme, Aldi launched these chocolate beignets in late October (it appears they've already left the store). Was the chain cashing in on the popularity of the Hazelnut Beignets in Costco's bakery? Maybe. But reviews are just as strong and those of us without a Costco card undoubtedly welcome the dupe.
On Reddit, the treats sparked a lively debate over what does and does not constitute a beignet. Some reviewers claimed that Aldi's beignets were more like donuts; others argued that donuts and beignets were one and the same. Regardless, most reviewers agreed the beignets were delicious. "These are incredibly good. Perfect little size, great dough, quality filling," one Redditor wrote. "As soon as you open the bag it smells like you walked into a bakery," raved one Facebook user. "They are individually wrapped so they are very fresh."
That fresh taste makes all the difference, especially since the beignets are preservative-free. The bag also boasts they're made without corn syrup or GMOs. There is one ingredient that may or may not be welcome, depending on your dietary needs; while the beignets aren't advertised as hazelnut-flavored, hazelnut is a major ingredient. If you have nut allergies, you're out of luck. If you're just not a fan of the flavor, though, go ahead and buy the beignets. Reviewers have said the hazelnut flavor isn't really noticeable.