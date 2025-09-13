Dry Cake Is Sad, But Here's How Sliced Bread Makes It Happily Moist
Even the most moist and fluffy cake won't stay that way for long, when exposed to air. One lucky person gets a perfect slice, and then every slice after that will have at least one dry, crumbly side that's almost worth slicing off to avoid eating altogether. We spoke with recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, Joanne Gallagher, to learn about a trick for getting super-moist cake with every slice. And all it takes is placing sliced bread on the cut ends of the cake.
"Put a slice of soft bread against the cut edge of your cake and hold it in place with toothpicks," Gallagher explains. "The bread helps keep the cake moist by giving up its own moisture, so the cake stays soft longer." Once you've served yourself a slice, the cake that's left behind loses its protection from oxygen exposure. The moisture that was once locked inside begins to leave the cake, and the air dries it out even further. Gallagher recommends this nifty layer of protection for any exposed cakes, like those just-because cakes that are baked and nibbled on over a few days until someone decides to make the leftover cake into cake pops.
"It's a great trick for uncovered cakes. Bread is easy to press up against the exposed parts, blocking airflow and providing extra moisture. If a storage container or wrap isn't an option, bread ends can save the cut cake from that dreaded stale edge." Of course, there are other methods of storing your cake that won't require you to sacrifice a sandwich-worth of bread.
Other ways to prevent dry cake
With cake, there's always more to be learned. Whether it be boxed cake mix hacks you wish you knew sooner, ways to decorate it, or simply methods for storing it; the cake-based lessons are endless. Joanne Gallagher's sliced bread technique is excellent for short-term moisture preservation. Another way to maintain a tender crumb includes using plastic wrap to create an airtight seal around your cake. While this method will work to retain moisture, it could get messy for cakes with frosting or filling.
Another strategy is to store the cake in an airtight container. If you don't already own one, this Ohuhu Cake Carrier even has a handle for easier transportation. Of course, if enough of your cake has already been eaten, it could fit in a smaller container as well. But changing the way you slice your cake can also help retain more of the moisture. Try slicing your cake in the middle and then pushing the two exposed pieces together. The ends will protect each other from air exposure, much like the sliced bread method does. If you've got any leftover icing, this can also be used to prevent your cake from drying out. After taking a slice, spread a layer of icing on the part of the cake that's left exposed. Then, whoever gets the next slice will get a moist cake and a bit of extra icing to go with it.