Dry Cake Is Sad, But Here's How Sliced Bread Makes It Happily Moist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the most moist and fluffy cake won't stay that way for long, when exposed to air. One lucky person gets a perfect slice, and then every slice after that will have at least one dry, crumbly side that's almost worth slicing off to avoid eating altogether. We spoke with recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, Joanne Gallagher, to learn about a trick for getting super-moist cake with every slice. And all it takes is placing sliced bread on the cut ends of the cake.

"Put a slice of soft bread against the cut edge of your cake and hold it in place with toothpicks," Gallagher explains. "The bread helps keep the cake moist by giving up its own moisture, so the cake stays soft longer." Once you've served yourself a slice, the cake that's left behind loses its protection from oxygen exposure. The moisture that was once locked inside begins to leave the cake, and the air dries it out even further. Gallagher recommends this nifty layer of protection for any exposed cakes, like those just-because cakes that are baked and nibbled on over a few days until someone decides to make the leftover cake into cake pops.

"It's a great trick for uncovered cakes. Bread is easy to press up against the exposed parts, blocking airflow and providing extra moisture. If a storage container or wrap isn't an option, bread ends can save the cut cake from that dreaded stale edge." Of course, there are other methods of storing your cake that won't require you to sacrifice a sandwich-worth of bread.