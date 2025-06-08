This Old-School Trick For Super Moist Chocolate Cake Sounds Weird But Tastes Delicious

Imagine the dreamiest chocolate show-stopper ever to emerge from an earthly oven. It's stacked sky-high with fat layers of rich, gooey frosting, sprinkled with a flurry of crunchy chocolate jimmies. Every inch of it begs you to carve your fork through its luscious surface for a mouthful of that devastatingly sweet and succulent cocoa. Got it? Now picture that, but with a potato. Welcome to history's favorite way to nail a super moist chocolate cake: mashed potatoes.

For the record, we're not talking about the garlic, parm, and mascarpone kind you will be buried with someday (Okay, maybe that's just my dream). This old-school cake booster requires silky-soft, unadulterated mashed potatoes (or plain flakes — we're not monsters). A cup of no-lump mashed potatoes added to a scratch-made cake lends structure and bounce to the sponge for a tender, melt-in-your-mouth bite.

Wait, so why did mashed potatoes become a baking thing? Maybe you've noticed this while drowning your holiday dinner in gravy, but the fibrous starch in potatoes holds onto moisture like its life depends on it, creating an ultra moist cake without all the density that egg yolks, oil, bananas, or pumpkin might bring. Still, while we'll happily heap a helping of buttery mashed potatoes on our plates, we sure don't want our dessert to be tasting of tuber. Luckily, potato flavor becomes a distant memory thanks to chocolate potato cake recipes that add all kinds of sugar, spices, and cocoa powder to the mix. It's potato science, and it's delicious — just like baking, itself.