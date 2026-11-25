10 Sam's Club Bakery Items That Freeze Best And 3 That Freeze The Worst
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Buying in bulk at Sam's Club bakery means coming home with fresh food that could turn inedible if you don't store it properly from the jump. The obvious answer is to stash everything extra in the freezer and dip into your breads, cookies, and pies as needed. But we've all made the mistake of freezing freshly made items that don't fare so well in the harsher conditions of a below-freezing environment. When that happens, both your budget and your household suffer from the loss, even if it's only a box of cookie bars you really had your heart set on.
I'm a frequent Sam's Club bakery shopper with a penchant for making my shopping money stretch to its utter limits. I wanted to find out which purchases would withstand a few days in my freezer and come out fresh and tasty on the other side. So I sampled several items that were conveniently already in there from previous shopping trips and picked up a few new ones to put through their paces. The results are highly encouraging for most of my selections, with a handful of let-downs that taught me a thing or two about how best to store my baked treasures.
Any prices shown reflect Sam's Club stock in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. Both availability and pricing may vary based on market, region, and store location.
Best: Mini chocolate creme pie
The Sam's Club bakery features a refrigerated section filled with perishable treats such as mini chocolate creme pies. They're delicious served cold, which keeps their rich filling and fluffy toppings intact. At $10.74 for six assorted pies, they're also a premium pick to keep frozen so you can enjoy them slowly, but only if the promise of resurrected pie brings the kind of joy that the pies in their original state offer. If they thaw into a nasty mash of sugar and crumbs, there's no sense in even trying.
I popped one into the freezer to see if the extra chill would do any damage to the mix of textures. These are sold under refrigeration, after all, not in freezing conditions; anything was possible at the level of freshness Sam's Club keeps the pies at. But the colder temperatures were actually quite kind to all the elements in the pie, firming up the chocolate mousse and sealing in the fluffiness. The crust comes back to life beautifully too, losing nothing of its initial cookie-like crunch. These are much better (and more convenient) than having to thaw out a full-size grocery store pie when your sweet tooth tugs at your taste buds.
Best: Turtle cookie bars
One of the most helpful aspects of Sam's Club turtle cookie bars (which cost $7.63 for 16) as far as freezer storage goes is that they're flat and linear. You can either keep them in their sealed plastic clamshell or move them to a freezer bag and stack them for an easier fit. But they are a decadent mix of toffee-like cookie, caramel drizzle, and chocolate that each have their own reaction to being frozen.
While the freezer temperature kept this Sam's Club chocolate bakery item fresh, the chewy, toffee-like centers never froze solid. This made sampling the frozen version much easier, though the texture was challenging to chew. A second bite of the defrosted bar proved that everything had returned to normal. A quick spin in the microwave to soften the caramel topping would have made it as indulgent as the day I bought it. These bars are a top recommendation for frozen treats that feel bakery fresh once the freeze wears off.
Best: Pumpkin blondie
Puck-like pumpkin blondies are one of the most supreme selections from the Sam's Club bakery, but they come in a pack of nine oversized delights, which costs $8.62. You certainly won't want to waste these deluxe treats, so freezing is an obvious solution. The caveat here is that tenderness and melt-in-the-mouth goodness depend on the blondies being served fresh. And plopping them into an icy closet to hibernate until you're good and ready to chow down is a risky scenario that could leave you crying into your pastry tray.
So, how do they do when you warm them out of the freezer to get them as close as possible to their original state? They fare perfectly well, regaining their tenderness and elegant flavor combination like champions. The only drawback is that the cream cheese becomes more solid, even at room temperature. However, this does admittedly work to keep the blondies from breaking apart too easily, which is what they tend to do when they're fresh. Maybe these bakes are actually better kept in the freezer before being served.
Worst: Ciabatta rolls
Ciabatta rolls are tough to begin with — adding a freeze-and-thaw situation could easily toughen up the bread until it can't be chewed at all. Sam's Club packs eight generously-sized ciabatta rolls in a $4.54 package, leaving plenty for delicious sammies down the line. The trick is to be able to draw them out of the freezer without discovering they've become brick-like, especially with so little moisture to spare to begin with.
This is the sort of bread I would prefer to buy fresh and use up quickly. Freezing only seemed to exacerbate the dryness, making the whole roll tougher than it had been before it went into the freezer. Since the challenge of eating eight large rolls before they harden may be difficult to work with, I'd keep the unused ciabattas at room temperature instead and do my best to use them up within a few days.
Best: Mini cherry topped vanilla bean pie
Another refrigerator case masterpiece, the mini cherry topped vanilla bean pie – available in that same six-pack costing $10.74 — is a rich indulgence best served cold. But moving from the refrigerator to the freezer could compromise both the luscious filling and the glazed cherries adorning the top. With so many different textures and tastes to attend to, stretching your enjoyment by icing down this sumptuous delight is too alluring not to give the ol' kitchen science a try. So I did, because food adventures like this don't happen without a little gumption.
This one was more of a dice roll than the chocolate cream pie, with the fruit and gel component at risk of turning gummy or breaking down into slime when thawed. But all layers performed admirably, though the thawed crust was softer than when the pie was fresh. It made handling the pie without breaking it apart a tad tricky, but with a steady hand and a little forethought (top tip: plate them frozen and let them defrost before serving), you can easily enjoy your cherry topped vanilla bean pie out of the freezer.
Best: Cranberry orange walnut boule
The seasonal cranberry orange walnut boule is a prize pick from the Sam's Club bread section, whether you serve it on your holiday table or hog it all for yourself. Since it doesn't come around often, you'll want to freeze this $7.96 loaf to ensure it lasts as long as possible. But can you haul it out for a slice or two and stuff it back in the freezer without diminishing enjoyment with every next visit?
I'm here to tell you that yes, you can count on this flavorful loaf to remain intact until you finish it all. Rather than slicing mine, I went in repeatedly for broken-off chunks whenever I was in snack monster mode. Every time I expected a dry or freezer-burnt version of the original experience — and yet every time I was delighted to discover all the flavors present and accounted for. This is a heavyweight that stands up perfectly to a deep freeze.
Best: Pumpkin pie
If your holiday dessert table is anything like mine, you always end up with at least half a pumpkin pie left over. A super-sized Member's Mark pumpkin pie makes the possibility of uneaten dessert even greater (although some people think Costco's pumpkin pie is the better choice). But can a beautiful and wildly low-priced bake (it costs $5.98) like this take an ice sauna and come out unscathed for those moments when your taste buds long to revisit sweet Thanksgiving flavors, or should you plan on crying into your pie when you finally defrost it down the line?
There are no tears necessary with this frost-laden sweet. It retains everything it had when it went into the freezer: flavor, texture, and structure. I isolated a single slice in a freezer bag due to space constraints, which likely helped lock everything in place. I gave it about five minutes to soften a little before taking a taste, and the cold, slightly solidified texture of the filling was like frozen custard — a tasty revelation that turned a bake usually served at room temperature into a freezer pie that could change your summer menu. As it thawed back to its original softness, I can confirm that it's an ideal freezer-friendly Sam's Club bake to store and snack on at a later date.
Worst: Sliced sourdough
Sam's Club sliced sourdough is the next best thing to homemade. It helps that the behemoth bake is a mere $3.96 — much more doable than other grocery store sourdough loaves that aren't freshly baked. Having slices on hand for grilled cheesers and PB&Js means putting at least half the loaf in the freezer; the slices are so wide you can count on doubling your sandwich count from the center slices alone. But if the sliced format exposes the inner surfaces to extra freezing, you could be looking at frostbitten roof tiles that nobody wants to find on their lunch plate.
This is another loaf I'd avoid freezing. It was definitely edible once the chill wore off, but the texture was slightly too tough. My preferred method of storage would be in an airtight container at room temperature first, and I would aim to use the whole loaf within a two-week span to get the freshest slices possible. It may be under $4, but it would be a shame if any of it went to waste in the hopes that it could be revived from its icy slumber.
Best: Everything bagels
Unlike bagels from the freezer section, Sam's Club everything bagels – which cost $3.82 for six — are baked fresh and bagged for relatively quick consumption. But they're so huge that keeping them in the freezer allows you to enjoy them on your own schedule. They have to emerge from their frozen state as soft and tasty as they were when they went in, though. And anyone who's frozen fresh bagels and tried to thaw them out again knows it's a touch-and-go situation, with strange patches of a rock-hard texture clashing with perfectly edible, soft sections.
But Sam's Club everything bagels get high marks for being easily thawed without complications. I left mine on the counter for about an hour and found it to be soft and chewy again. I also stuck one in the microwave for 15 seconds to jump-start the defrosting, and it worked like a charm. You'll have no problem putting the whole bag into the freezer and taking your bagels out as you need them rather than feeling rushed to empty the bag before the staleness sets in.
Best: Yeast dinner rolls
Unless you're having guests for dinner, you'll need somewhere to store the remainder of the 24 yeast dinner rolls you bought at Sam's Club after you saw the $3.98 price tag and couldn't resist. Though they may take up a ton of space in there, it's the best way to make use of every last crumb. The hope is that they emerge from the frost box and return to form without making you wish you'd spent a little more for a sensible roll count instead.
These little rolls came out of their icy sleep splendidly, returning to full, melt-in-your-mouth softness and holding onto every bit of their yeasty flavor. They definitely need some rearranging to avoid taking up all the space in your freezer. Placing them in a few bags and laying them flat should help conserve space and provide individual meal-sized servings you can pull out as needed. It's the perfect plan for avoiding dinner roll mistakes that can happen when you bake them from scratch.
Best: Brioche slider rolls
These brioche slider buns are buttery and soft when you eat them straight out of the bag. You get a 24-count pack for $6.98, too, so it's a considerable bargain. I wasn't convinced that the softness would be refreshed once they emerged from their artificial winter. There's only so much magic a baked good can pull off, and resisting those odd, super hard corners that often happen with frozen bread seemed like a natural consequence for these petite rolls. I was ready to receive the disappointment.
But there was no disappointment this time, only sheer rapture at how well these little bread balls bounced back to their original form. There was no strange crusting, no loss of flavor, and no tough spots in the middle, only soft, tasty bread ready to be snacked on or turned into holders for tiny burger patties. The idea that you can have mini rolls on hand for spur-of-the-moment ham sandwiches or PB&B (peanut butter and banana) snacks whenever your appetite tells you it's nosh time is an idea worth making space in your freezer for.
Worst: Fall cutout cookies
The best thing you can say about Sam's Club's autumn cutout cookies – which cost $8.92 for 15 — is that there's not much flavor to begin with, so there isn't much to lose in the freezing and thawing process. The fact that these artful treats are locked in a solid candy melt coating should help preserve whatever taste and texture they present when fresh. A big concern here was whether the coating would turn pale or crack under the lowered temperatures, which would make using your cookies for a future dessert tray fall flat.
A bite of the fully frozen cookie revealed that it was still soft enough beneath the crackly candy coating to chew without breaking a tooth. The texture returned to normal when thawed, and the flavor was intact, if still as unimpressive as before. But the coating looked a mess once the cookie returned to room temperature. Most notably, they sweat, with moisture beading all along the candy melt coating. This is not the look you want if you expect your frozen cookies to emerge from their deep freeze ready to be served. They're fine for snacking on, but if presentation is part of the appeal for you, be sure to keep them fresh, or refrigerated at the most. Freezing and thawing is bound to be a regrettable move.
Best: All butter cocktail croissants
The mini croissants at Sam's Club aren't just adorable; they're also the right size for a flaky croissant, besting their colossal sandwich-sized counterparts if you're a more sensible eater. But there are 20 in a $5.96 case, and downing that many before they harden on the counter is a race against time, even if they do save you money and time compared to even the best mass-produced croissants on the market. Can you dependably bag the rest, toss them in the freezer, and retrieve them in the future without feeling like you've wasted your money?
The answer is yes: these buttery bites return to their golden state when they've been left to thaw in the fridge or on the counter. They were no drier than they'd been when I first brought them home, and they tasted every bit as delicious as the ones that hadn't gone in the freezer. The oversized clamshell they come in is a bit cumbersome and not entirely airtight, so transferring them to freezer-safe storage bags is the way to go.
How I prepared and taste-tested these items
I sealed samples of the smaller items, such as cookies and rolls, in freezer-safe bags before popping them into cold storage. Larger items like ciabatta rolls and the unsliced cranberry walnut loaf were too bulky to fit in the bags I had, so they stayed in their original packaging with the top rolled down and sealed with tape. This gave me the chance to test two different types of storage to see what the difference might be, if any.
For my taste testing, I tried a bite of each item while it was fully frozen; that may sound unusual, but I often prefer frozen sweet treats to room temperature, so I wanted to know if I could count on them being ready to munch on. Then I took the bags out of the freezer and let everything thaw to room temperature before taking another bite to get a clearer idea of how well each baked good held up under frozen conditions.