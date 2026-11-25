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Buying in bulk at Sam's Club bakery means coming home with fresh food that could turn inedible if you don't store it properly from the jump. The obvious answer is to stash everything extra in the freezer and dip into your breads, cookies, and pies as needed. But we've all made the mistake of freezing freshly made items that don't fare so well in the harsher conditions of a below-freezing environment. When that happens, both your budget and your household suffer from the loss, even if it's only a box of cookie bars you really had your heart set on.

I'm a frequent Sam's Club bakery shopper with a penchant for making my shopping money stretch to its utter limits. I wanted to find out which purchases would withstand a few days in my freezer and come out fresh and tasty on the other side. So I sampled several items that were conveniently already in there from previous shopping trips and picked up a few new ones to put through their paces. The results are highly encouraging for most of my selections, with a handful of let-downs that taught me a thing or two about how best to store my baked treasures.

Any prices shown reflect Sam's Club stock in the Phoenix, Arizona, area. Both availability and pricing may vary based on market, region, and store location.