While pumpkin spice is popular on its own, the essential characteristic of a pumpkin pie is its namesake vegetable. For that reason Costco's pumpkin-centric pie beats Sam's Club's pie, which would be better named Ginger Spice Pie — Geri Halliwell would surely get a kick out of that.

Costco's pumpkin pie has come out on top in other rankings, and in this head-to-head comparison it had the better color, flavor, and texture — its packaging even gave it an edge. The pie came with a white scallop-edged tray underneath the pie tin, giving it stability and a table-ready look, while Sam's Club just snapped a lid on a disposable aluminum pan. It also should be noted that this winning pie is baked daily in-store while the other guys' "prepared fresh in club daily" is code for thawed in store, according to some Sam's Club employees and customers. The company has not explicitly confirmed their pies arrive frozen but I believe it because when I bought mine, it was on an unrefrigerated shelf but the bottom of the pan was cold enough that my hands were frosty by the time I had walked to the checkout.

So, is it worth it to buy a Costco membership just to have access to this pie? That depends on how much you love pumpkin pie.