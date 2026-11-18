Costco Vs Sam's Club: Who Makes The Better Pumpkin Pies?
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Costco and Sam's Club are twin stores in many ways. Both membership clubs were born in 1983 and carry similar food, clothing, and housewares products. Even the layout is such that if you've walked through one, you can confidently navigate through the other. Both stores are known for bulk discount prices, low-cost custom cake orders, and cheap food court hot dog combos. What's more, some of their private label products are identical — Kirkland Signature and Member's Mark brand baby formulas are made by the same manufacturer. It's the same story for the private label bath towels and bottled water.
So what about seasonal pies? Are the pumpkin pies sold by Costco and Sam's Club, both 12 inches in diameter and practically the same price, interchangeably identical? Not according to online comments. It seems both pies have avid supporters, who defend their favorite warehouse's honor. As a fan of pumpkin, I decided to purchase a pie from each and have the ultimate pie-off. Costco versus Sam's Club: Who makes the better pumpkin pie?
Taste test: Costco pumpkin pie
The vibrant orange hue of Costco's pumpkin pie promised a rich flavor which did not disappoint. The pumpkin flavor was prominent — rich and deep — and complemented nicely with a spice blend of warm cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger. Texture-wise, the filling was smooth and soft, heavy with moisture, which firmed up somewhat when I heated up a slice in the microwave.
The crust, more crumbly than flaky, is what I call Italian-style — as in fra-gee-lay (à la "Christmas Story") — because it was challenging to cut and serve a piece without the outer crust crumbling away like a calving iceberg and the bottom crust breaking under the weight of the custard. It's likely the crust was underbaked and thinner than usual, but I enjoyed how soft it was as it melted into each bite. Ultimately, it's about taste, and after all, a cracked or collapsed piece of pie tastes just as sweet as a perfectly intact slice.
Taste test: Sam's Club pumpkin pie
I probably wouldn't have noticed the contrast in the colors if I hadn't set the two pies side by side, where Costco's deep orange made Sam's Club's pumpkin pie filling look pale. The light yellow/brown color was a precursor to the taste, which was also light on squash flavor. The pleasant sweetness and generous dose of autumnal spices hid the fact that the pie lacked any actual pumpkin flavor. That became the least of my complaints once the ginger kicked in with its bold, citrusy, and overbearing flavor. Its fiery bite intensified with each forkful until all I could taste was ginger.
The mouthfeel of the filling was also off-putting, similar to the texture of my least favorite frozen pumpkin pie. While it was soft, it couldn't be described as silky or custardy. It reminded me more than anything of smooth, slightly sticky mashed potatoes — but sweetened. Additionally, the flour crust was jarringly thick and crunchy. The base layer seemed immune to moisture so that it took some real effort to cut through it with a fork or to chew it thoroughly. After two days in the fridge, the crust softened into a dense bready texture, which was still mildly toothsome due to its thickness and which turned pasty when chewed.
Final verdict: Costco's pumpkin pie is better than Sam's Club's pumpkin pie
While pumpkin spice is popular on its own, the essential characteristic of a pumpkin pie is its namesake vegetable. For that reason Costco's pumpkin-centric pie beats Sam's Club's pie, which would be better named Ginger Spice Pie — Geri Halliwell would surely get a kick out of that.
Costco's pumpkin pie has come out on top in other rankings, and in this head-to-head comparison it had the better color, flavor, and texture — its packaging even gave it an edge. The pie came with a white scallop-edged tray underneath the pie tin, giving it stability and a table-ready look, while Sam's Club just snapped a lid on a disposable aluminum pan. It also should be noted that this winning pie is baked daily in-store while the other guys' "prepared fresh in club daily" is code for thawed in store, according to some Sam's Club employees and customers. The company has not explicitly confirmed their pies arrive frozen but I believe it because when I bought mine, it was on an unrefrigerated shelf but the bottom of the pan was cold enough that my hands were frosty by the time I had walked to the checkout.
So, is it worth it to buy a Costco membership just to have access to this pie? That depends on how much you love pumpkin pie.
How do Costco and Sam's Club pie prices and nutritional content compare?
Price is not going to be the biggest factor in deciding which of these pies to buy because they are basically the same price, a difference of one penny in my area. I paid $5.98 for the Sam's Club pie and $5.99 for Costco's. They are the same 12 inch size and even though one label says 3 pounds 10 ounces and the other says 3.63 pounds, both weights equal the same 58 ounces.
The differences between the pies become more apparent when comparing labels. Sam's serves 11 to 14 people while Costco's says it is 12 servings. Costco's pumpkin pie is 320 calories per slice with 11 grams of fat, 48 grams carbs, 6 grams protein, and 31 grams of sugar. Sam's Club's pumpkin pie is 370 calories per slice (assuming there are 12 slices), with 15 grams of fat, 54 grams carbs, 7 grams protein, and 34 grams of sugar.
Surprisingly, Costco's wetter pie actually lists water as third on the ingredients list while it is second on Sam's. It makes sense when you read the rest of the ingredients. Costco's filling is thickened with cornstarch but Sam's uses modified food starch with additional gums and starches such as carrageenan, Konjac flour, and xanthan gum which retain moisture to help it stay firm when sliced. Both crusts are made with shortening and flour, but Costco adds canola/soybean oil for a softer crumb and Sam's makes a sturdier crust with palm oils and starches.
How I compared these two products
Between my club membership and a friend's, I was able to buy both pies on the same day. The chilled Costco pie and the recently thawed Sam's Club pie sat in the refrigerator overnight before I took them out to photograph and sample.
I wanted to cut extra large pieces for photographing, but the slices from the colossal desserts were wider than my standard-sized pie server. This wasn't a problem for the firmer crust and thicker filling of the Sam's Club pie, but Costco's softer crust and wetter filling split easily without support. After a few messy attempts, I settled for smaller slices. The common method of cutting a sacrifice slice would not have helped in this case, because it was the size that was the problem.
I ate the first few bites of the pies blind — literally with my eyes closed and someone handing me a loaded fork — because the appearance would have been an immediate giveaway. After that, I sampled and compared the various characteristics of each pie with my eyes open. I also used my nose at one point to identify the spices I was tasting by wafting bottles of traditional pumpkin pie spices under my nose until I found a match. When I couldn't eat another bite, I evaluated the consistency, appearance, and packaging which were all factors in my final decision.