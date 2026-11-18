McDonald's New Home Alone Meal Screams 'Kevin!'
Starting December 1, McDonald's is releasing a new meal tailored for the Christmas holiday. It's a mash-up of McDonald's fast food and the now-classic 1990 film "Home Alone," starring Macaulay Culkin. The Home Alone meal will be available all day; there'll be a breakfast version along with a lunch and dinner one. You pick your own main entree, and every meal contains a random pair of one of four sock designs as a gift. The designs feature McDonaldland characters Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, or "Home Alone's" main character, Kevin McCallister.
For the lunch and dinner option, there's a new side, too — a medium-size Little Nero's Pizza McShaker Fries. These are McDonald's fries served with a pizza seasoning packet, which is a nod to main character Kevin McAllister's precious cheese pizza. You're given a DIY bag to shake them in (exactly like last year's Grinch McShaker Fries), and there's also a new dipping sauce, called the Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce. This is a creamy tomato sauce with herbs and parmesan that you can also order a la carte for things like McNuggets and McCrispy Strips.
And lastly, there's a new dessert, the Everything Sundae McFlurry, which has everything a kid and adult would love: hot fudge, Oreo crumbles, and M&M candies blended into McDonald's soft serve. I was given a chance to preview the meal, and here are my honest thoughts about it.
Methodology
McDonald's invited me, along with other members of the media, for a preview of the Home Alone meal. The company hosted a screening of the movie at its corporate headquarters, home of the location that serves the Global Menu, complete with warm blankets, pillows, and a fireplace (yes, it was cute), along with a guided tasting of the food. As an aside, I forgot how violent "Home Alone" actually is. With a few plot twists, it could easily be considered an actual horror film (A genre that Macaulay Culkin eventually did tackle in his career with "The Good Son," if you all remember that ridiculous movie).
Despite the razzle-dazzle, I still go into these reviews with clear eyes and do my best to judge on the food's quality, flavor, thoughtfulness, and how it fits into the greater scheme of McDonald's previous releases. What's good and worth trying? And is anything worth spending money on, at least once?
What the new Little Nero's Pizza McShaker Fries taste like
The name of the Little Nero's Pizza McShaker Fries is a nod to the pizza place that delivers pies to the McCallister household in "Home Alone." The seasoning packet is mainly flavored with salt, sugar, tomato powder, garlic and onion powder, along with powdered parmesan cheese. It's surprisingly easy to coat the fries evenly in the shaker bag, and I have to admit, the activity of shaking them up is genuinely fun.
As for the flavor, the seasoning is less like pizza itself and more like "pizza-flavored" snacks such as Pringles and Combos. The garlic is pretty prominent, along with a distinct oregano flavor that reminds me of chain pizza like Pizza Hut. The result is pretty savory, and that lightly bitter oregano and garlic will linger in your mouth for a long time afterwards. Will they blow your mind? Probably not — cheese pizza is the safest of all pizzas, after all. Plus, the idea is that the flavor is modeled after a child's favorite food, so of course it can't be too wild. Overall, I'd say they're fun and safe rather than being a fast food culinary spectacle, and most folks will enjoy them, but might not be bowled over by the taste.
The Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce is intriguing
The new Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce (I love that name, quoted from the movie) is definitely the more interesting of the two new items. It has a mayo base that's supplemented with concentrated crushed tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pizza herbs and spices. It's creamy and tangy, but not nearly as tangy as the Big Arch sauce from earlier this year.
What's fascinating about it is that it doesn't really taste that much like pizza, at least to me (though my companion did describe it as tasting like a "cheesy marinara sauce"). It feels a little bit like Big Mac sauce mixed with ketchup (Big Mac sauce doesn't actually contain ketchup or tomatoes, by the way), minus the pickles, with some vague herbs added in for good measure. It's oddly the least McDonald's-tasting thing I've had in a long time, which makes it all the more intriguing. Even if you don't spring for the whole meal, this stuff's worth trying, and I'm dying to hear the general crowd response to this one. It pairs better with the McNuggets than the McShaker fries, oddly enough; maybe those flavors just overlap too much to appreciate together.
The Everything Sundae is every kid's sugary dream
And finally, the favorite part of any kid's meal, the dessert. This Everything Sundae McFlurry tastes exactly how you'd expect, with chocolate fudge (which sinks to the bottom), crunchy Oreo bits, and crisply satisfying M&M's. I bet Buddy from "Elf" would lose his mind over this one. It's basically like the everything bagel of McFlurrys, and it's awesome in the same way combining every soda at the self-service soda fountain is. I wanted to finish the entire thing.
But I probably don't want to know how much sugar is in it, and that's the adult part of me taking the fun away from the mischievous Kevin McCallister half. In the end, I wasn't entirely prepared as to how warm the nostalgia of the movie and meal was going to make me feel. Maybe it's my middle-age, but this collab feels more natural than, say, forcing Pokémon into a Happy Meal just because it's guaranteed to sell. There's just a bit more earnestness in the concept. And maybe it's the current tumultuous times we're dealing with, but the socks and pizza, plus the cartoonish empowerment of Kevin McCallister taking on two ill-intentioned adults, felt like slipping into an old childhood robe, which is probably something we all need this holiday season.