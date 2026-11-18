Starting December 1, McDonald's is releasing a new meal tailored for the Christmas holiday. It's a mash-up of McDonald's fast food and the now-classic 1990 film "Home Alone," starring Macaulay Culkin. The Home Alone meal will be available all day; there'll be a breakfast version along with a lunch and dinner one. You pick your own main entree, and every meal contains a random pair of one of four sock designs as a gift. The designs feature McDonaldland characters Hamburglar, Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, or "Home Alone's" main character, Kevin McCallister.

For the lunch and dinner option, there's a new side, too — a medium-size Little Nero's Pizza McShaker Fries. These are McDonald's fries served with a pizza seasoning packet, which is a nod to main character Kevin McAllister's precious cheese pizza. You're given a DIY bag to shake them in (exactly like last year's Grinch McShaker Fries), and there's also a new dipping sauce, called the Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce. This is a creamy tomato sauce with herbs and parmesan that you can also order a la carte for things like McNuggets and McCrispy Strips.

And lastly, there's a new dessert, the Everything Sundae McFlurry, which has everything a kid and adult would love: hot fudge, Oreo crumbles, and M&M candies blended into McDonald's soft serve. I was given a chance to preview the meal, and here are my honest thoughts about it.