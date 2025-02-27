The Spices You Need To Make Your Own Pizza-Flavored Potato Chips

Pizza is a popular food in the U.S. and potato chips are, too. Together, they create a crispy, flavorful treat that's more than thin, fried potatoes with oregano dust. Fortunately, the flavor of pizza has been duplicated for many products, and potato chips are no different. Duplicating the snack at home is easy with some basic ingredients.

Start with plain potato chips. Then, gather the right spices to mimic the flavors of a pizza, but in powder form. Those would be garlic powder, salt, parmesan cheese powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, paprika, and some sugar for sweetness. The problem with achieving the right flavor will be the tomato sauce. Tomato powder exists, but you may have to go online to find it. (There are some grocery stores in more heavily populated areas that may stock tomato powder.) Whatever the source, you can't skip the powdered tomatoes because the only alternative, tomato sauce, will wilt the chips. A fine powder is needed to blend with the other spices and adhere to the chip without compromising the crispiness.

The ingredients are easy to gather, even if you have to wait for the tomato powder shipment. It's the mixture of ingredients that will take some experimentation. Make sure you have plenty of plain chips to practice on. You can begin by taking a cue from other pizza-flavored chip ingredient lists like Pringles. The primary ingredients for those are salt, tomato powder, cheese, and sugar. That's really all you need to make pizza-flavored chips at home.