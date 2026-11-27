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When it comes to pizza, you might think there aren't many stones left unturned. We've used just about everything that could feasibly go on pizza as a topping — and probably sold it at a specialty slice shop for $4 more than it was probably worth. So, if we told you you could jazz up your leftover pizza game, you may be skeptical, and you have every right to be. But believe us when we say you should skip the ranch and get into putting Cane's Sauce on pizza. (No, not your whole Raising Cane's order like that one viral hack, just the sauce.)

Why Cane's Sauce? Well, for one thing, it's delicious. Even if Raising Cane's is a little circumspect about what it puts in its iconic sauce (most copycats establish it as a sort of Russian dressing), it's a tangy, satisfying, addictive dip. For another thing (and most importantly for our purposes), it's creamy like ranch. Ranch is made with a base of mayonnaise, buttermilk, or sour cream, depending on the recipe; and Cane's Sauce uses mayonnaise. When we use a given ingredient for something, it's because it imparts a certain flavor or quality (consider the nine secret ingredients that will immediately improve your cooking). Ranch is creamy and flavorful in a way that plays wonderfully with the cheese and tomato sauce on pizza. Cane's Sauce is creamy and flavorful and great on pizza too, but in its own delicious way.