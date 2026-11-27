Enough With The Ranch: Drizzle This Fast Food Sauce On Your Leftover Pizza And Thank Us Later
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When it comes to pizza, you might think there aren't many stones left unturned. We've used just about everything that could feasibly go on pizza as a topping — and probably sold it at a specialty slice shop for $4 more than it was probably worth. So, if we told you you could jazz up your leftover pizza game, you may be skeptical, and you have every right to be. But believe us when we say you should skip the ranch and get into putting Cane's Sauce on pizza. (No, not your whole Raising Cane's order like that one viral hack, just the sauce.)
Why Cane's Sauce? Well, for one thing, it's delicious. Even if Raising Cane's is a little circumspect about what it puts in its iconic sauce (most copycats establish it as a sort of Russian dressing), it's a tangy, satisfying, addictive dip. For another thing (and most importantly for our purposes), it's creamy like ranch. Ranch is made with a base of mayonnaise, buttermilk, or sour cream, depending on the recipe; and Cane's Sauce uses mayonnaise. When we use a given ingredient for something, it's because it imparts a certain flavor or quality (consider the nine secret ingredients that will immediately improve your cooking). Ranch is creamy and flavorful in a way that plays wonderfully with the cheese and tomato sauce on pizza. Cane's Sauce is creamy and flavorful and great on pizza too, but in its own delicious way.
Other fast food sauces that work on pizza
If you've kept some of those little plastic cups of Cane's Sauce squirreled away for future use, this may very well be your lucky day. But maybe you don't live near a Raising Cane's, or maybe you're such a fiend for Cane's Sauce that you can't help but use it all up on your chicken fingers. Worry not! There are a few other tangy, creamy sauces you can use to boost your pizza. Consider Chick-fil-A sauce; after all, Chick-fil-A sauce is basically just ranch mixed with BBQ sauce, both of which are individually awesome on pizza. You can't lose!
But what if you'd like a little more heat to go with your pizza, leftover or otherwise? If you want to keep the flavor broadly consistent, simply stir in some Frank's Red Hot or a similar hot sauce while being careful to use enough that it's not totally neutralized by the cream. (Milk proteins bind with capsaicin and help mitigate spice, which is why milk is better for heat than water.) If you're after something with a special-made formulation, you can try creamy hot sauces like Piko Peppers Garlic Delight or Melinda's Creamy Ranch Pizza Hot Sauce.