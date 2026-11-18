11 Cheapest Grocery Store Side Dishes To Serve At Thanksgiving In 2026 ($7 Or Less)
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Whether you're whipping up a Thanksgiving feast for the entire extended family or making a holiday dinner for one, the fourth Thursday in November can be both expensive and exhausting. It's not the turkey itself that's so hard (unless you insist on deep-frying the bird, hopefully with the fire department on speed dial). No, it's all those pesky sides! Why must tradition dictate that we have nearly a dozen of these? Well, there's no arguing with ancient customs, even if they're back-of-the-box recipes created in 20th-century test kitchens. Instead, we can fight the holiday stress by opting to buy pre-made Thanksgiving side dishes.
But wait, aren't prepared foods going to cost an outrageous amount? They may be if you're ordering from a restaurant, since even fast-food Thanksgiving finds can be pricey. If you're shopping at the grocery store, however, there are still plenty of bargains. None of the traditional Thanksgiving sides on this list will dig too deep a hole in your pocket, and they don't require much in the way of prep work, either. A number of items are heat-and-eat, while others are ready to go right out of the package.
Cranberry sauce: Dollar Tree
Fun fact about cranberry sauce: A Stop & Shop survey showed that more than half of us actually prefer the canned variety. The jellied kind is extra fun — not only does it do that little wiggle dance when you plop it on a plate, but those ridges serve as a handy cutting guide. There's really no need to break the bank on this item, so you can save a few bucks by shopping at Dollar Tree. Shoppers say the Ruby Kist Jellied Cranberry Sauce it carries is both cheap and good.
Dollar Tree sells 14-ounce cans of Ruby Kist Jellied Cranberry Sauce for $1.50.
Dinner rolls: Kroger
You can't go wrong with Kroger Brown and Serve White Dinner Rolls, whether you bake them right out of the package or brush the tops with melted butter and sprinkle a pinch of dried herbs. One Kroger customer called these rolls a Thanksgiving tradition in their house, while another said they've successfully passed them off as homemade.
Kroger sells a 12-pack of Brown and Serve White Dinner Rolls for $2.49.
Gravy: Trader Joe's
There's no such thing as too much gravy at Thanksgiving dinner, since you not only need it for the turkey but also to pour over potatoes and stuffing. Even if you're making your own, you'd do well to add a supplementary jar or two of Trader Joe's Gluten Free Turkey Gravy just to be on the safe side.
Trader Joe's sells 16-ounce jars of Gluten Free Turkey Gravy for $4.49.
Green bean casserole: Hy-Vee
Old-school Thanksgiving side dishes involving creamed vegetables don't seem to be too high on anyone's list these days, except green bean casserole, that is. This relic of the 1950s is still hanging in there, maintaining its place on the list of favorite Thanksgiving sides. It's pretty easy to put together from scratch, with canned mushroom soup as a main ingredient, but it's even simpler to outsource the dish to Hy-Vee. This Midwestern grocery chain makes a heat-and-serve version that comes complete with a crunchy fried onion topping.
Hy-Vee sells a 22-ounce Green Bean Casserole for $6.99
Macaroni and cheese: Aldi
Those of us who grew up pinching pennies may think of macaroni and cheese as a main course, but according to data compiled by Campbell's, 50% of Americans see it as a Thanksgiving side. Whichever side you're on, Park Street Deli Macaroni & Cheese is a dish for all occasions, even holiday dinners. It also makes a great cheap meal, especially if you mix in some leftover turkey.
Aldi sells 20-ounce containers of Park Street Deli Macaroni & Cheese for $2.99
Mashed potatoes: Walmart
Mashed potatoes are a must-have with many meals, Thanksgiving dinner among them. Marketside Homestyle Mashed Potatoes are budget-friendly, made with real milk and butter (and potatoes, of course), and have glowing reviews from hundreds of Walmart shoppers. "These Homestyle Mashed Potatoes are so good and ready to eat in just a few minutes," said one, while another admitted, "This is now my secret recipe to great homestyle mashed potatoes."
Walmart sells 32-ounce trays of Marketside Homestyle Mashed Potatoes for $4.24.
Mashed sweet potatoes: Trader Joe's
If you want something that's both sweeter and healthier, you can opt to serve mashed sweet potatoes instead of their paler counterparts. (The more colorful the potato flesh, the more nutritious the potato tends to be.) Trader Joe's Mashed Sweet Potatoes just need heating — mini marshmallows are optional, but feel free to add them if you like.
Trader Joe's sells 18-ounce bags of frozen Mashed Sweet Potatoes for $2.99.
Seasonal salad: Walmart
Most Thanksgiving sides tend to be starchy, so a green salad helps lighten things up, and a Marketside Kale Pecan Cranberry Chopped Salad Kit gives a fall feel with the tangy fruit and crunchy nuts. The salad combines kale with cabbage, radicchio, broccoli, and carrots, while the kit also includes croutons and a Dijon dressing. As one Walmart customer said, "It's a very unique, almost sophisticated salad ... [with a] great taste and good healthier ingredients."
Walmart sells 9.5-ounce Marketside Kale Pecan Cranberry Chopped Salad Kits for $3.58.
Stuffing (cornbread version): Trader Joe's
Ina Garten may not be a stuffing fan, but most people disagree since it consistently ranks at the top of America's favorite Thanksgiving sides. Cornbread stuffing is a regional favorite, beloved in many Southern states. It's also favored by Trader Joe's, which sells a heat-and-serve Cornbread Stuffing, seasoned with parsley and sage, while dried cranberries and apples add additional flavor.
Trader Joe's sells 17-ounce packages of Cornbread Stuffing for $5.99.
Stuffing (white bread version): Hy-Vee
Just as some people live or die by cornbread stuffing, others are equally insistent that stuffing be made from white bread. (Other breads like pumpernickel and rye are also used on occasion, but they've yet to go mainstream.) Hy-Vee, true to its Midwestern roots, is team white bread all the way. The ready-made product it carries is Reser's Fine Foods Main St Bistro Homestyle Stuffing, which is flavored with butter, celery, herbs, and onions.
Hy-Vee sells 22-ounce packages of Reser's Fine Foods Main St Bistro Homestyle Stuffing for $5.99.
Sweet potato casserole: Aldi
Sweet potato casserole is a side dish that starts to cross over into dessert territory, with a flavor that somewhat resembles the pumpkin pie to come. Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole also serves as a sneak preview of pecan pie since it features a crunchy pecan praline topping.
Aldi sells 22-ounce packages of Season's Choice Sweet Potato Casserole for $4.99.