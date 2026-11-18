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Whether you're whipping up a Thanksgiving feast for the entire extended family or making a holiday dinner for one, the fourth Thursday in November can be both expensive and exhausting. It's not the turkey itself that's so hard (unless you insist on deep-frying the bird, hopefully with the fire department on speed dial). No, it's all those pesky sides! Why must tradition dictate that we have nearly a dozen of these? Well, there's no arguing with ancient customs, even if they're back-of-the-box recipes created in 20th-century test kitchens. Instead, we can fight the holiday stress by opting to buy pre-made Thanksgiving side dishes.

But wait, aren't prepared foods going to cost an outrageous amount? They may be if you're ordering from a restaurant, since even fast-food Thanksgiving finds can be pricey. If you're shopping at the grocery store, however, there are still plenty of bargains. None of the traditional Thanksgiving sides on this list will dig too deep a hole in your pocket, and they don't require much in the way of prep work, either. A number of items are heat-and-eat, while others are ready to go right out of the package.