The Old-School Thanksgiving Side You Probably Won't See On The Table This Year

Thanksgiving may go by the sobriquet of Turkey Day, but it's no one-dish dinner. Along with the main course, every family has their own traditional side dishes. I was lucky enough to grow up in an Italian-American family, so ours included antipasto and lasagna, although we also had a few perennial, all-American favorites like stuffing and mashed potatoes. A few side dishes aren't quite so popular, however. America's most-hated Thanksgiving side may be candied yams, but I'd vote for green bean casserole. Who knows, someday it may fall out of favor like another vintage vegetable dish: creamed peas.

Recipes for peas in a creamy white sauce have been around since the early 20th century, if not longer. At some point in history, some people probably considered the dish worthy of their Thanksgiving spread. These days, though, you're unlikely to find creamed peas on any list of sides. (Although, to be fair, you won't find lasagna, either.) There doesn't seem to be any particular reason everyone stopped eating the dish — no Great Pea Cancellation of 1957, or anything — but it's noteworthy that peas today don't even crack the top 20 of our nation's most favored vegetables. They actually rank 21st most popular, putting them just below green peppers, which are themselves the least popular of the bell pepper family. This means that peas, in general, aren't on too many people's radar screens these days, whether or not it's holiday time.