Ina Garten Gives This Classic Thanksgiving Side Dish A Hard Pass

While the undeniable hero of a Thanksgiving spread is a perfectly browned, juicy turkey, many people get just as excited to see their favorite side dish make an appearance on the dinner table. The options for enticing and even unexpected Thanksgiving side dishes are endless, but some are also divisive. The inclusion of canned cranberry sauce divides families every year, and whether to serve candied yams as a side or a dessert can cause fists to fly in more animated households. Ina Garten, perhaps better known as the Barefoot Contessa, has a controversial opinion of her own. She says one dish that never belongs with your holiday feast is stuffing.

Some people argue over whether stuffing should be cooked separately or right inside your bird, but Garten thinks folks should skip the dish altogether. The main reason is that it's basically filler, meant to stuff guests just like the turkey itself. With so many other delicacies to enjoy, you don't want to be bursting at the seams before that beloved pumpkin pie is served.

Honestly, even as a fan of stuffing, I can see her point. From a flavor standpoint, even the best recipes don't hold a candle to most of the other side dishes people can choose from. At best, it has a textural attraction, although that's not to say that some folks won't be distraught if it isn't present. For some, it's as nostalgic as the Thanksgiving bird, and taking it away is akin to trampling on someone's treasured memories. However, if you're willing to risk creating controversy on the holiday, some interesting stuffing substitutes could win people over.