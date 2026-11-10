5 Things McDonald's Is Still Doing Right In 2026, Despite All The Hate

When McDonald's first opened in San Bernardino, California in the 1940s, it was touted as the quintessential fast-food destination for everyone. Adults loved the affordable prices and convenience, and kids loved the fun offerings and candy-colored play places that came later. However, many of those perks are gone, but even so, Mickey D's is still doing a lot of things right despite the flak they receive.

A major point of criticism is that prices have risen to the point that McDonald's fans have grown concerned. One person mentioned on Reddit, "It used to be cheap, fast, convenient, and somewhat tasty. It's now none of those things." Others said they used to enjoy visiting the fast food brand, but rising prices made them visit less, with a Redditor saying, " ... It's getting too expensive to justify buying it, such a shame."

While the hate towards McDonald's is warranted, it is important to note the brand continues to evolve and reinvent itself — even at a cost, literally. Over the years, the company has gone through massive rebrands, restaurant refreshes (including removing those play places for safety concerns), and incorporated new technology. And while the fast food chain is continuing to roll out new changes in 2026 for better or worse, let's take a look at the things that customers can appreciate about McDonald's.