5 Things McDonald's Is Still Doing Right In 2026, Despite All The Hate
When McDonald's first opened in San Bernardino, California in the 1940s, it was touted as the quintessential fast-food destination for everyone. Adults loved the affordable prices and convenience, and kids loved the fun offerings and candy-colored play places that came later. However, many of those perks are gone, but even so, Mickey D's is still doing a lot of things right despite the flak they receive.
A major point of criticism is that prices have risen to the point that McDonald's fans have grown concerned. One person mentioned on Reddit, "It used to be cheap, fast, convenient, and somewhat tasty. It's now none of those things." Others said they used to enjoy visiting the fast food brand, but rising prices made them visit less, with a Redditor saying, " ... It's getting too expensive to justify buying it, such a shame."
While the hate towards McDonald's is warranted, it is important to note the brand continues to evolve and reinvent itself — even at a cost, literally. Over the years, the company has gone through massive rebrands, restaurant refreshes (including removing those play places for safety concerns), and incorporated new technology. And while the fast food chain is continuing to roll out new changes in 2026 for better or worse, let's take a look at the things that customers can appreciate about McDonald's.
French fries
There's a reason McDonald's French Fries are ranked number one when it comes to fast food. Introduced in 1949 to replace potato chips, McDonald's French Fries were an instant hit and continue to be a fan favorite for many customers. Made from Russet Burbank and Shepody potatoes, these iconic fries are cooked to perfection in vegetable oil (previously beef tallow) for that crispy touch. Who can resist those golden strips of joy all wrapped in a bright red package? Not us, that's for sure.
Savory and fluffy, these french fries are also the perfect vessel for dipping. You can dip them in McDonald's many sauces like ranch, honey, barbecue, and honey mustard, or you can dip them in a McFlurry for that salty-sweet taste. Some even say that McDonald's fries and a large Coke can help stop migraine attacks. Whether it's a migraine hack or a hack for hunger, McDonald's French Fries still got it going on in 2026.
Coffee
McDonald's has always served standard brewed coffee since the beginning. However, it has gone through a rebrand over the years and is now called Premium Roast coffee, which is made using 100% Arabica beans and supplied by Gaviña Gourmet Coffee. Another notable change was the introduction of the McCafé concept in 1993 to serve coffee, but nowadays, it also includes hot tea, fruit refreshers, smoothies, and a larger variety of caffeinated drinks like lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos.
While these drink options are all fantastic, there is something so iconic about McDonald's Premium Roast Coffee, which still holds up to this day due to its reliable taste and affordable price point. It's basically a steal in this economy. And you can even get better deals on the app as well. With a strong aroma and robust flavor, this coffee is perfect whether you're heading on a road trip or waking up for work.
Breakfast
There's nothing like waking up in the morning and grabbing a piping hot McDonald's breakfast meal with a side of coffee. Debuting with the signature Egg McMuffin back in the 1970s, the McDonald's breakfast menu was a hit sensation with the masses. Initially rolling out with hotcakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, English muffins, hash browns, and Danish pastries, the breakfast options have gradually changed over the years, with the addition of items like biscuits, Breakfast Burritos, and the McGriddle Breakfast Sandwiches, just to name a few.
Many of these McDonald's breakfast items have become cult favorites in their own way, with multiple TikTok and Instagram hacks explaining the best way to elevate these items. A fan favorite on its own accord, there are even tips on how to make your hash browns crispier for that golden crunch. Needless to say, McDonald's breakfast menu has become a game-changer in the world of fast-food breakfasts. And yes, we're still dreaming of the day McDonald's will come back with its all-day breakfast.
Happy Meal
Is it just us or have the Happy Meal collabs in 2026 been really on point recently? Introduced in 1979, the McDonald's Happy Meal was created specifically for young customers and initially included a hamburger, small fries, and a small sundae, which was later swapped out for the iconic toys. While McDonald's has always done Happy Meal tie-ins with just-released movies, TV shows, and toy chains, McDonald's has now expanded into the realm of popular anime and cartoons.
Most recently, McDonald's is finishing up its run of Boo Bucket Happy Meals featuring Disney villains. And earlier this year, McDonald's did a killer Hello Kitty & Friends x Godzilla collab and a One Piece x SpongeBob collab. Soon, it will roll out a new Pokémon Happy Meal collab in honor of the 30th anniversary that might sell out as fast as the Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty & Friends crossover did in 2024. Not to mention, the McDonald's IG-worthy "KPop Demon Hunters" collab featured two meals that differed from the usual Happy Meals: The breakfast version contained Hash Browns and an Egg McMuffin, while the other had McNuggets, fries with special seasoning, and specialty sauce. Most importantly, they came with a collectible photocard. It's safe to say that McDonald's is still holding down the fort with one of the most recognizable kids' meals of all time.
Convenience
From the very beginning, McDonald's has always been about convenience. Everything is built around the idea of ensuring convenience for the customer and elevating the fast-food experience — this is seen especially with the accessible drive-thrus. And luckily, McDonald's has built that convenience through physical restaurant designs, guided ordering methods, and multiple tools that have changed throughout the years.
For one, customers can now order and pay for their food ahead of time in the McDonald's app, which allows them to skip lines, access mobile deals, and earn reward points. While customers ordering from the app can go into the store and pick it up the traditional way, they can also pick it up from the drive-through, get it brought to their car with curbside pickup, or get it delivered via third-party apps. However, those wanting to order inside can use the touchscreen self-ordering kiosks to customize meals, browse promotions, and pay quickly. And of course, McDonald's food always comes out quickly, thoroughly embodying the term "fast food." Needless to say, McDonald's convenience has always held up.