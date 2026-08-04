10 Fast Food Fries, Tried And Ranked Worst To Best

Although french fries are considered a side item, some may argue they carry more weight than whatever they are meant to accompany. A burger or chicken sandwich may be delicious, but subpar fries can tank the whole experience. Fast food restaurants all clamor to deliver everyone's favorite french fries, and there are no shortage of options out there. Whether you enjoy shoestring, curly, seasoned, or even loaded with a variety of mouthwatering toppings, they're all ready to come straight out of the fryer and into your order.

For every fast food fry, there are tried and true fans who will claim it's the best of the pack and stand behind their spuds of choice. What makes a perfect french fry, though? There are so many criteria to judge after all. Are they the right level of crispiness? Is the salt and seasoning level on point? What's the portion size like? Everyone has their french fry priorities and expectations. A good french fry can be a true mood booster, almost like therapy even. You can't really be sad while eating a french fry. Come along with me on a little fast food french fry tour to see how several options all stack up. The next time you pull up to that drive-thru window and they ask if you want fries with that, you'll be more prepared on how to answer.