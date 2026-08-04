10 Fast Food Fries, Tried And Ranked Worst To Best
Although french fries are considered a side item, some may argue they carry more weight than whatever they are meant to accompany. A burger or chicken sandwich may be delicious, but subpar fries can tank the whole experience. Fast food restaurants all clamor to deliver everyone's favorite french fries, and there are no shortage of options out there. Whether you enjoy shoestring, curly, seasoned, or even loaded with a variety of mouthwatering toppings, they're all ready to come straight out of the fryer and into your order.
For every fast food fry, there are tried and true fans who will claim it's the best of the pack and stand behind their spuds of choice. What makes a perfect french fry, though? There are so many criteria to judge after all. Are they the right level of crispiness? Is the salt and seasoning level on point? What's the portion size like? Everyone has their french fry priorities and expectations. A good french fry can be a true mood booster, almost like therapy even. You can't really be sad while eating a french fry. Come along with me on a little fast food french fry tour to see how several options all stack up. The next time you pull up to that drive-thru window and they ask if you want fries with that, you'll be more prepared on how to answer.
10. Mooyah
The fries from Mooyah definitely look the part. They have just the right sheen of grease from the fryer and that standard golden hue. The crisp is there but Mooyah's fries are meatier than some of the other contenders. Sometimes the potato inside can overpower the crisp, and that's when a fast food fry loses its luster. Other times the crunch can completely stifle the potato. From a physical appearance perspective, Mooyah doesn't seem to fall victim to that fate, and looks like it could provide a solid balance of textures without either stealing the show. All signs pointed to Mooyah's fries coasting right down the center of the fast food fry spectrum.
I just had one significant gripe about the french fries from Mooyah. There is nothing I dislike more than seasoned fries that come with a weird batter-like coating. It's almost like re-frying an already fried french fry and for me it's an immediate deal-breaker. All you taste is the greasy heavy shell and everything else gets lost in translation. These would have landed much higher on the fast food fry list without the awkward and unctuous finish. It's a solid example of overdoing it and not letting the french fry bask in its simple and natural glory. Do less, Mooyah.
9. Wendy's
My experience with Wendy's dates back to when it had a baked potato bar filled with every topping you could ask for. Although there have always been french fries on the menu, it's hard to deviate from a spud topped with butter, sour cream, cheese, and bacon bits. My issue with Wendy's french fries is that they are boring. There is nothing spectacular about them at all. The crisp is lacking as is the overall flavor. At first glance, they look the part, however they just don't deliver anything memorable.
A good french fry will leave you wanting more and trying to scoop up every last morsel until the only evidence left behind are the obligatory grease spots on the tiny carton they come in. Wendy's french fries do not provide anything that leaves a lasting impression. Everything about them is lackluster at best. The chain might be known for providing burgers made from fresh meat instead of frozen, and for offering a spicy chicken sandwich that set the bar for competitors. However, Wendy's fries are proof that you can't have it all.
8. Cluck Face
I had never walked into a Cluck Face before setting out on my french fry expedition. It's a cute little spot with clever branding and a decent looking menu. If the name didn't already give it away, Cluck Face is known for its chicken. Nashville hot chicken specifically, served in a variety of ways. Most of the plates are a dream come true for anyone who loves huge portions of fast food delights, and french fries serve as the base for many of the gluttonous concoctions.
Perhaps that's the best way to enjoy Cluck Face fries, because on their own there's not much going for them, and the styrofoam container they're served in only makes it worse. While they do have a decent crisp, the seasoning was a big nope for me. In the interest of transparency, I am anti seasoned fries. Why cover up the natural beauty and flavor of a good french fry with too much seasoning? It's just not necessary and in my opinion takes away from the fry. As a side dish on their own, I wouldn't grab the fries from Cluck Face. However, when they are thrown in with Nashville hot chicken and other items that bury the seasoning, it's likely a different experience. The only reason these come slightly ahead of Wendy's in the rankings is because the Cluck Face french fries are fresher and crispier.
7. Chick-fil-A
I am about to make some enemies with this next statement, but it needs to be said. I do not understand the hype around Chick-fil-A fries. It's not that I can't appreciate a good waffle fry every once in a while. Any time my kids make me pull into a Chick-fil-A, I try a fry hoping to feel differently, and every time I am underwhelmed. First of all, if you get a few of the waffle fries made from the ends of the potato, it's a huge disappointment. Nobody wants those weird stumps that have zero crisp whatsoever.
The thing about Chick-fil-A waffle fries is that they are only decent the second the bag is delivered to your window. The first one out of the carton is usually golden, crispy, and somewhat enjoyable. After that, it's downhill for the waffle fries because they almost immediately lose their crisp after only a few minutes. Compared to other fast food fries, Chick-fil-A's simply do not have a good shelf life once they sit in the bag for a few minutes. By the time you are ready to enjoy your meal, they have essentially cooked in their own steam and it shows. Unless you dig in right away, you are left with a soggy, awkward excuse for a fast food fry, and I stand on business with that statement no matter how polarizing it may be.
6. Sonic
Although most people probably know Sonic for its tots, there are french fries on the menu as well. The differentiator of a Sonic french fry is its texture. The fast food chain offers crinkle fries instead of classic shoestrings. While I do enjoy a good crinkle cut french fry, there is an art to them. The ridges are supposed to deliver a higher crisp factor. The textural design practically guarantees it. The ones from Sonic succeed, and I will give it to the chain that it knows how to churn out a crispy crinkle fry.
Similar to Sonic's tots, I find the crinkle cut fries to be a bit on the greasier side though. Not enough to turn them down, but it's a downside that deserves to be mentioned. Some are crispy and delicious. However, it's not a consistent experience throughout the whole cup of fries. There are some fries you take a bite of and get a little crunch with barely any potato filling. It feels like eating the shell of a french fry without any fluffy potato inside. The ratio of potato filling is grossly mismeasured and doesn't make for an enjoyable fry one would expect from a fast food chain. Perhaps it's best to stick to Sonic for its legendary drinks that come with the good pellet ice and leave the french fries to other fast food contenders.
5. Shake Shack
While we are dissecting the delicious anatomy of a crinkle cut french fry, Shake Shack has now entered the chat. Everything that Sonic gets wrong with its crinkles, Shake Shake does right. These fries fare well in the standard trifecta of attributes — texture, flavor, and color. They also happen to be fast food fries that provide the most bang for your buck. Each crinkle is golden in color and I personally appreciate the varying levels of crisp offered in the pile. The Shake Shack crinkles are a great size as well. They are not too skinny and not too wide — like a page out of Goldilocks and The Three Bears, they are just right.
Even when they lose some crisp while waiting to be eaten, the Shack Shack crinkle cut fries still satisfy. Another brilliant move by Shake Shake is that you can also get the fries with a spicy finish. While I consider myself more of a fast food fry purist, I also love a little adventure, and Shake Shack knows how to level up its fries.
Do not even get me started on the cheese fries. Just imagine those crispy crinkle fries smothered in creamy, rich, delicious cheese. You can also opt to sprinkle bacon on top, and bacon is never a bad idea. Shake Shake is always innovating its fry game and introducing limited time delicacies, such as its current West Coast loaded fries. The item features the craveable crinkles dressed with melted American and cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and Shake Shack's secret sauce.
4. Burger King
I did not expect Burger King to make it this far down the list for its fries. I thought for sure they would rank worse, but I love an underdog. The golden, classic fries are much better than I remember and put up a decent fight among the fast food fry competition. They are a bit thicker than others but you can't deny the crisp. The cook is consistent with every fry you pull from the little carton. Surprisingly, they don't come out overly greasy which is a tough feat when they are literally thrown into a vat of oil to cook. From a style and texture standpoint, Burger King does a decent job with its french fries.
What's lacking is the salt content. The flavor needs a boost and a sprinkling of salt would do it. It's a fine line between too little and too much seasoning, and it's not an easy balance to perfect. Burger King does not deliver a bad fry, it just needs a little more punch of savoriness to measure up. I supposed you could drag the fries through a number of sauces, such as barbecue, buffalo, or honey mustard. If I am getting any side at Burger King though, it's always going to be the onion rings. Those are the way to go, and when one accidentally makes it into your french fry carton, it's like winning the fast food lottery.
3. Five Guys
The one undeniable truth about an order of fries from Five Guys is that regardless of what size you order, the portions are aggressive in the best possible way. I ordered the kiddie size and the sack of fries handed to me was legitimately heavy, much more than you would expect for a kid's size side item. The overflowing fry portions have become a hallmark of the Five Guys experience and whoever came up with it deserves to make every green light for the rest of their lives. Five Guys boardwalk-style fries are made fresh and come plain or with Cajun seasoning if you fancy a little kick.
The biggest differentiator of the Five Guys fries is the texture. Each fry comes with slightly crispy ends and a soggy body. That may sound like a dig, but it's actually praise. Five Guys has somehow developed sorcery that makes mushy fries excellent. It's not a spongy off-putting consistency, rather a pleasant, tender texture that will make you look at floppy fries through a brand new lens. It's not easy to pull off a droopy fast food fry, but Five Guys is a case study in the art of it. There are also intriguing rumors about how to score secret menu loaded fries at Shake Shack if you are into that sort of thing.
2. Habit Burger
If you are not familiar with Habit Burger, the California-based fast food chain is known for chargrilling its burgers. West Coast fast food just hits different. I personally think the tempura green beans are a showstopper, but this review is about fast food fries, so let's get into it. The fries do not disappoint, and I was not expecting that outcome. Mostly because in this particular visit, the laid back West Coast vibe leaked a little too much into the speed of Habit Burger's staff. In a practically empty restaurant, I watched my french fries sitting on the counter waiting to be noticed by two employees doing nothing at all. My expectations were immediately lowered as my fries begged to be handed over while they were fresh and hot.
I watched one of the employees move in slow motion to finally deliver the goods. One bite into a still perfectly crispy shell led to a good potato center and I was pleasantly surprised. If anything, Habit Burger's fries lean more to the bland side but not in a bad way. If you favor very basic fast food fries without a single bell or whistle, these are it. Habit Burger's fries are the simplest and purest version of a typical fast food fry and prove that sometimes less is more.
1. McDonald's
If you do not think that McDonald's french fries are the ruler of all fast food fries, are you okay? Seriously, does it get any better than these perfect shoestring icons? I can honestly say that I have never in my life been let down by a McDonald's french fry. The balance of the crispy outside and fluffy inside is unparalleled. Where other fast food fries fail by getting soggy sitting in a steamy paper bag, McDonald's fries are much more resilient. Of course they are best enjoyed as soon as they hit your hands. However, they are still great after a car ride home, ranking at the top.
If there were a poster child for a perfectly constructed fast food french fry, it would be the ones served up at Mickey D's. The chain's barbecue sauce is also spectacular and pairs better with the perfectly golden fries than ketchup as far as I'm concerned. It's tangy and sweet and immediately elevates the legendary fries.
These fries are not only beloved for their flavor and texture, but they also come with some pretty scientific lore. McDonald's fry oil can fly planes. Plus, they have garnered a cult following among women undergoing fertility treatments like IVF, who believe they bring good luck for a successful outcome. A fast food fry that holds that level of power has to be pretty special, right? They truly have it all — a perfect golden crispy finish with just the right amount of soft potato goodness. The flavor is textbook with a fantastic balance of grease and salt. It's an exercise in self-control to eat just one.
Methodology
I visited all 10 restaurants on the same trip. In order to maintain the integrity of the ranking, I tasted each fast food fry straight from the bag as soon as it was handed to me (I ate at least one fry, sometimes more). To remain fair, not a single condiment was used in the tastings, keeping the fries all in their standard form. The rankings are based on quintessential fast food fry criteria such as texture, crisp factor, seasoning/flavor, and more.