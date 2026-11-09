7 Best New Aldi Seafood Items Of 2026 (So Far)

There's nothing fishy about Aldi's seafood selection ... well, apart from the fish, that is. It's actually one of the best stores for buying fresh seafood such as salmon (a versatile fan-favorite), especially because it attempts to source both wild and fresh-caught species in as sustainable a way as possible. The chain also offers a number of frozen seafood standouts, including Specially Selected mussels (a personal favorite of mine) and frozen snow crab legs, which draw raves from other seafood lovers. Not content to rest on its sea laurels, however, the chain is constantly introducing new seafood items, and 2026 saw several great catches.

Our favorite fishy finds this year included several frozen entrees, some cooked in flavorful sauces, and others covered in seasoned breading, We also found a luxurious soup suited for a romantic dinner (you'll never guess when it came out), as well as canned tuna meant to mimic a very upscale brand for a much lower price. Most, if not all, of these items may no longer be available since they were introduced as weekly specials, but that doesn't mean they won't be back. As an Aldi spokesperson admitted a few years back, this is how Aldi test markets new seafood items before it considers adding them to the permanent lineup.