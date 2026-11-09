7 Best New Aldi Seafood Items Of 2026 (So Far)
There's nothing fishy about Aldi's seafood selection ... well, apart from the fish, that is. It's actually one of the best stores for buying fresh seafood such as salmon (a versatile fan-favorite), especially because it attempts to source both wild and fresh-caught species in as sustainable a way as possible. The chain also offers a number of frozen seafood standouts, including Specially Selected mussels (a personal favorite of mine) and frozen snow crab legs, which draw raves from other seafood lovers. Not content to rest on its sea laurels, however, the chain is constantly introducing new seafood items, and 2026 saw several great catches.
Our favorite fishy finds this year included several frozen entrees, some cooked in flavorful sauces, and others covered in seasoned breading, We also found a luxurious soup suited for a romantic dinner (you'll never guess when it came out), as well as canned tuna meant to mimic a very upscale brand for a much lower price. Most, if not all, of these items may no longer be available since they were introduced as weekly specials, but that doesn't mean they won't be back. As an Aldi spokesperson admitted a few years back, this is how Aldi test markets new seafood items before it considers adding them to the permanent lineup.
Asian-inspired almost-oxymorons
Sushi doesn't have to be made with raw fish, but in the United States, the term is often synonymous with cold rice topped with uncooked or very lightly cooked seafood. The Aldi Salmon Sushi Bake and Shrimp Sushi Bake, which were limited-time finds that first became available in September 2026, are actually rice-based seafood casseroles. The 9-ounce, $5.79 heat-and-eat entrees were, however, seasoned with a flavorful fusion of Japanese furikake and Thai sriracha. Both appear to be out of stock as of this writing.
Bagel-flavored flounder
Flounder is a very mild, non-fishy-tasting fish, but the downside of its delicate flavor is that it can come across as bland without help from other ingredients. Fremont Fish Market Everything Seasoning Breaded Flounder was ably assisted by a crumb coating that tasted like everyone's favorite breakfast bread. These individually wrapped frozen fish fillets sold for $6.99 per 1-pound bag back in October, but they already appear to be out of stock.
Creamy seafood soup
Back in February, Aldi dropped a seafood soup just right for Valentine's Day. Specially Selected Seafood Bisque combined scallops and shrimp in a creamy sauce spiked with sherry and white wine, and was tinted a seasonal shade of pink with a touch of tomato paste and a pinch of paprika. Each 12-ounce package, priced at $8.99, was perfect for portioning out into two cups and serving as an appetizer for a romantic yet budget-conscious dinner à deux. (In this economy, saving money is super-sexy.)
Fancy canned tuna
Aldi mainly sells store-branded products, but many of these are dupes of name-brand items. Two such items were Fremont Fish Market Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, which were flavored with either chili or lemon. These August finds strongly resembled similar tunas produced by Fishwife, a trendy brand that may have helped normalize the British-ism "tinned fish." Aldi's versions aren't identical to the name brand, but at $2.75 per 3.2-ounce can, both are only about ⅓ of the price of the Fishwife product. Both varieties may also be the only items on this list that are currently available in Aldi stores.
Buy cans of Fremont Fish Market Yellowfin Tuna with Chili or Lemon for $2.75 each.
Pretzel-crusted shrimp
Aldi seems to have been practicing for German Week back in January by introducing an intriguing new entree: Fremont Fish Market Bavarian Pretzel Breaded Shrimp. Just like the name indicates, they were meant as a tastier twist on standard breaded shrimp. A Facebook user who tried the 10-ounce frozen item (which sold for $5.99) found the pretzel coating extra-crunchy. They also felt the flavor was so enjoyable that the shrimp tasted good even without dipping sauce.
Saucy scallops
Another January seafood find came from Specially Selected, which is Aldi's more upscale brand. There were two varieties of Specially Selected Wild Caught Scallops: Tomato Rosemary Herb Sauce and Creamy Champagne Sauce, both selling for $7.99 per 12-ounce bag. Shoppers who tried these items seemed to agree they were well worth the price. One Facebook user wrote of the former, "We served it over pasta.... it was sooooo good!!!" while another rated the latter a 12 out of 10.
Spicy seafood curries
In March, Aldi turned up the heat with two seafood curries. Specially Selected Shrimp Masala Seafood Curry was flavored with coconut milk, ginger, green chiles, and South Asian curry-style spices, while Specially Selected Thai Green Seafood Curry combined shrimp, scallops, and pollock in a coconut sauce with ginger, lemongrass, and red chiles. Both curries, which came in 12-ounce packages, were priced at $7.99 for 12 ounces and each was just as tasty as it sounded.