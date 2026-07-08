The 12 Best Grocery Stores For Buying Fresh Seafood

People have been eating seafood since early humans discovered there were tasty creatures living under water. And why not? There are so many delicious seafood recipes, such as Christmas lobster tails with Pernod sauce. It is nice, once in a while, to have a protein other than land-based meats, and there are plenty of health benefits in the various edible sea creatures. Now, if you don't live near a coast, getting fresh fish may pose a bit of a dilemma. You can head to your local supermarket, but may wonder how good the seafood is.

The good news is there are a number of chains that have solid reputations for responsibly sourced, fresh seafood. Some are regional, some are national, and there is bound to be one in your neck of the woods. We at The Takeout always have you covered. We showed you the 12 best grocery stores for finding quality seafood, and now we present the dozen best grocery stores for buying fresh seafood.