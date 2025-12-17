Our Christmas Lobster Tails With Pernod Cream Sauce Recipe Is The Perfect Special Occasion Meal

If ever there was a time for indulgence, it would be the holiday season. With the end of the year approaching and families gathering to celebrate, it's the perfect time to pull out your favorite special recipes — the ones you can't justify making without a crowd to enjoy them with. For some, this means tender beef roasts, savory racks of lamb, and glazed baked hams, while for others, fresh seafood is the main attraction. This can mean buttery scallops, legs of crab, or an entire feast of fishes – but perhaps the most luxurious of them all is tender steamed lobster tail.

Lobster tail only needs a sprinkling of lemon juice and a little butter to become effortlessly tender, buttery, and rich. Its delicate flavor and buttery texture also lend well to unique flavor pairings like anise, fennel, and cream, which add complex layers of flavor that brighten the indulgent meat. Designed a little bit like lobster thermidor, this fennel-steamed lobster tail filled with Pernod cream sauce is the perfect way to elevate the shellfish with unexpected flavors that fit perfectly into the festive winter season. Developed by Michelle McGlinn, this creamy lobster dish is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays and only takes minutes to prepare.