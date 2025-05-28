Where, Exactly, Does Costco Source Its Lobster Tails From?

Costco isn't keeping people in the dark about where it sources its succulent lobster tails. Costco describes its product as wild-caught, cold-water lobster tails that are humanely harvested from the chilly depths of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Maine and Canada. As the name implies, cold-water lobsters are found in deep, freezing waters. They're known for their firm, sweet meat. This trademark characteristic is what makes the price tag for cold-water lobster tails significantly higher compared to their warm-water cousins.

For the cool (pun intended) price of $249.99, Costco warehouse members can order a box of 12 North Atlantic lobster tails online. Each lobster tail weighs 6 to 8 ounces and is shipped raw and frozen directly to the member's home. Despite the hefty price tag, members enjoy splurging on cold-water lobster tails for winter holidays, fall cookouts, and summer parties.

"The lobster tails did not disappoint! Great price. They came fresh and frozen in a Styrofoam container. Each were very large. I served them for Christmas dinner and they were a hit! Very tasty! I will be ordering them again and again!" one Costco member raved.