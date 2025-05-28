Where, Exactly, Does Costco Source Its Lobster Tails From?
Costco isn't keeping people in the dark about where it sources its succulent lobster tails. Costco describes its product as wild-caught, cold-water lobster tails that are humanely harvested from the chilly depths of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Maine and Canada. As the name implies, cold-water lobsters are found in deep, freezing waters. They're known for their firm, sweet meat. This trademark characteristic is what makes the price tag for cold-water lobster tails significantly higher compared to their warm-water cousins.
For the cool (pun intended) price of $249.99, Costco warehouse members can order a box of 12 North Atlantic lobster tails online. Each lobster tail weighs 6 to 8 ounces and is shipped raw and frozen directly to the member's home. Despite the hefty price tag, members enjoy splurging on cold-water lobster tails for winter holidays, fall cookouts, and summer parties.
"The lobster tails did not disappoint! Great price. They came fresh and frozen in a Styrofoam container. Each were very large. I served them for Christmas dinner and they were a hit! Very tasty! I will be ordering them again and again!" one Costco member raved.
How to prepare lobster tails
Lobster tails can be grilled, steamed, boiled, or broiled. Regardless of which cooking method you choose, start by gently rinsing the tail under cold water to brush off any debris. If you're steaming, drop the tails into a steamer bucket over a pot of boiling water and cover with a lid. Pull the lobster from the heat when the tail turns bright red, 3 or 4 minutes should do. Garnish with sea salt, black pepper, and a high-quality melted butter.
If you're grilling, boiling, or broiling, take a pair of sharp kitchen shears and butterfly the tail by cutting from the top of the shell to the end of the tail. Carefully push the lobster meat up and out so it sits on top of the shell. Run a skewer through the tail to prevent it from curling on the grill. Baste the meat with sea salt, freshly cracked pepper, and melted butter. (I sometimes add chopped herbs and garlic to the butter for a fancy twist.) Now, you're ready to cook.
The key is to remove the lobster tails from the heat as soon as the meat is opaque and firm. For grilling, this means just 3 to 4 minutes per side. For boiling, it's 4 to 6 minutes. And for broiling, it's 4 to 5 minutes. Let them rest, drizzle with more melted butter, and a lemon wedge, and serve.