The Surefire Way To Prevent Lobster Tail From Curling On The Grill

Grilled lobster tail is one of those dishes that many home cooks — understandably — find intimidating due to its natural delicacy, intricate preparation, and somewhat hefty price tag. Unlike chicken, beef, or other seafood, a lobster tail cooks quickly, thus increasing the likelihood of accidentally overcooking the meat, or watching in horror as the tail curls in on itself. Thankfully, both of these common mistakes are easy to avoid.

Similar to shrimp, lobster tails curl up under high heat due to muscle contraction during cooking. The key to preventing this is in the pre-grilling phase. Curt Brown, lobsterman and marine biologist at Ready Seafood and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative explains that "before grilling, [you should] lay the lobster tail flat and insert a skewer lengthwise through the meat to prevent it from curling while cooking." You can also use a wooden skewer that's been soaked in water for at least a half hour to help prevent burning.