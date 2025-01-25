The Surefire Way To Prevent Lobster Tail From Curling On The Grill
Grilled lobster tail is one of those dishes that many home cooks — understandably — find intimidating due to its natural delicacy, intricate preparation, and somewhat hefty price tag. Unlike chicken, beef, or other seafood, a lobster tail cooks quickly, thus increasing the likelihood of accidentally overcooking the meat, or watching in horror as the tail curls in on itself. Thankfully, both of these common mistakes are easy to avoid.
Similar to shrimp, lobster tails curl up under high heat due to muscle contraction during cooking. The key to preventing this is in the pre-grilling phase. Curt Brown, lobsterman and marine biologist at Ready Seafood and board member of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative explains that "before grilling, [you should] lay the lobster tail flat and insert a skewer lengthwise through the meat to prevent it from curling while cooking." You can also use a wooden skewer that's been soaked in water for at least a half hour to help prevent burning.
How to prepare lobster tails for grilling
Curt Brown says that "the keys to preventing lobster from drying out on the grill are time, temperature, and basting." If your lobster tails are frozen, place them on a plate in the fridge overnight to thaw completely. When you're ready to grill, rinse the tails to remove any dirt or debris from the shells, then gently pat dry. Brown notes that he usually prepares lobster tails by splitting them lengthwise down the middle. To do this, place a lobster tail on a cutting board with the soft side down. Use sharp kitchen scissors to butterfly — or cut — the shell in half, and repeat for each tail.
Next, it's time to baste them with butter and add your herbs — Browns recommends dill or chopped cilantro. Homemade garlic butter with freshly diced parsley works well, too. Now, you're ready to grill. Brown recommends giving the tails 4-5 minutes on each side, while basting regularly, to keep the meat juicy and create a grill-mark pattern. According to Brown, you'll know the lobster meat is ready when it turns delicately white and opaque. Squeeze some fresh lemon over the top for a pop of bright acidity, and garnish with additional melted butter and fresh herbs.