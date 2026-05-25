The Whole Foods Take-And-Bake Salmon Deal That Feeds 4 For Under $35
Whole Foods Market has never been known as a grocery store to shop at on a budget. But even though it's considered one of the most overpriced supermarket chains in the United States, there are still several ways to save money at Whole Foods — and its Family Meal deal is one of them. In the refrigerated section of the prepared foods department you can find freshly made and ready-to-heat prepackaged meals that can feed up to four people. Each contains a balanced combination of protein, veggies, and carbohydrates, all priced under or at $35, depending on location. Arguably the best prepackaged Family Meal (because of the more expensive protein included) is the paleo grilled salmon with green beans and sweet potatoes, though these sides can vary by the store.
You don't have to follow a paleo diet to enjoy this meal, either. Anyone who likes salmon with a mix of fresh sides can appreciate that they're getting four servings of a fully-cooked meal for only a few dollars more than the cost of four unprepared, sustainably sourced salmon fillets from Whole Foods. Not to mention, in today's economy, the cost of one meal at a casual restaurant or some of the pricier fast food chains in the United States is easily upwards of $15. With some simple math, you'll realize the cost of eating out for four people can quickly exceed the price of a Whole Foods Family Meal — and often provides less nutritional value in the process.
A convenient meal you'll want to keep in mind
The convenience factor of the paleo grilled salmon meal may be just as valuable to you as the price. In the time it would take to wait in a drive-thru or for delivery to arrive, you could pop into any Whole Foods Market and grab the meal with no taxes, tipping, or delivery fees involved. The meal also requires little to no prep or cleanup since it comes fully-cooked in a disposable foil tray. All that's left for you to do is transfer it to the oven and reheat it according to the package directions, then recycle or dispose of the tray afterward.
While the meal contains four servings, it's not just ideal for feeding four people. Busy individuals looking for a healthy, satisfying meal at a great price with minimal cooking can easily portion it into four convenient meals that are ready to reheat and eat throughout the week. You could easily prepare half now and freeze the rest for later. Going to a small potluck or wanting to take dinner to a grieving friend or new parents? This is a hassle-free option for everyone involved.
If salmon or any of the sides in this Family Meal option aren't your thing, simply head to the prepared foods counter and choose from the available proteins and sides to build your own Family Meal for under $35. You can opt for other prepackaged Family Meal choices, such as lemon rosemary chicken with green beans and garlic roasted potatoes or spaghetti and meatballs.