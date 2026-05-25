The Whole Foods Take-And-Bake Salmon Deal That Feeds 4 For Under $35

Whole Foods Market has never been known as a grocery store to shop at on a budget. But even though it's considered one of the most overpriced supermarket chains in the United States, there are still several ways to save money at Whole Foods — and its Family Meal deal is one of them. In the refrigerated section of the prepared foods department you can find freshly made and ready-to-heat prepackaged meals that can feed up to four people. Each contains a balanced combination of protein, veggies, and carbohydrates, all priced under or at $35, depending on location. Arguably the best prepackaged Family Meal (because of the more expensive protein included) is the paleo grilled salmon with green beans and sweet potatoes, though these sides can vary by the store.

You don't have to follow a paleo diet to enjoy this meal, either. Anyone who likes salmon with a mix of fresh sides can appreciate that they're getting four servings of a fully-cooked meal for only a few dollars more than the cost of four unprepared, sustainably sourced salmon fillets from Whole Foods. Not to mention, in today's economy, the cost of one meal at a casual restaurant or some of the pricier fast food chains in the United States is easily upwards of $15. With some simple math, you'll realize the cost of eating out for four people can quickly exceed the price of a Whole Foods Family Meal — and often provides less nutritional value in the process.