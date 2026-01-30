13 Ways To Save Money Shopping At Whole Foods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whole Foods has a reputation for being an expensive grocery chain. Despite a concerted effort to lower prices, especially following the Amazon acquisition in 2017, the perception remains. A 2025 report from Consumers' Checkbook found that prices at Whole Foods were about 5% higher on average than other retailers, and about 30% above its sister brand, Amazon Fresh. But that might not be the whole story. While it ranks in the upper echelon of the Consumers' Checkbook report, Whole Foods has slashed prices on thousands of products and offers an array of promotions and discounts that can substantially lower prices. The savvy shopper can take advantage of these deals to find savings that bring the bill in line with, or below, the prices at competitors.

Prior to the Amazon acquisition, Whole Foods was in a precarious situation. For years, it thrived as a pioneer in the organic and natural foods market, but competitors started offering similar products. In 2015, Walmart became the largest seller of organic products nationwide. Faced with increased competition from lower-priced chains, the company was forced to evolve. The Amazon acquisition provided access to deep pockets and a world-class distribution network, but lowering prices was still a challenge. The cost of groceries has skyrocketed since then, and today's customers are more focused than ever on finding value. Many of the strategies Amazon introduced are in effect now, and by shopping smart it's possible to lower the bill at Whole Foods dramatically.