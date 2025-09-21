How Amazon Prime Members Can Save Big At Whole Foods

Before being acquired by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods Market was popularly known as "Whole Paycheck." I can still hear the screams coming from my wallet years ago, when my Whole Foods purchases pushed my college shopping budget to its limit. While Whole Foods Market is still considered one of the most overpriced grocery chains in the United States, their overall prices, sales, and deals have dramatically improved. But the deepest price cuts go to Amazon Prime members.

Pime members receive an extra 10% off prices (excluding alcohol) on sale items. They also can take advantage of saving more than just 10% on certain weekly sale items, such as 20% off air-chilled, boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Additionally, Whole Foods offers recurring deals on select items to Prime members every Tuesday and Friday. Tuesday sales include buy-one-get-one-50%-off on all Whole Foods Market Kitchen brand prepared soups and individual meals, as well as fresh half loaves of Whole Foods Market Bakery bread, Sunset Angel Sweet and Wild Wonder packaged cherry tomatoes, and 80% lean ground beef packages from the Whole Foods Market 365 brand. There's also $2 off rotisserie chickens, which are one of the best grocery store rotisserie chickens, according to customers.

Every Friday, there's BOGO 50% on packaged sushi rolls and Gusto four-ounce charcuterie meat packages, as well as $12 large hot one-topping pizzas, $12 for 12 live oysters, $10 Whole Foods Market Bakery family packs of tiramisu and tres leches cake, $9.99 12-stem roses, and $7.99 bottles of Akira wine.