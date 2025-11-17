11 Ways To Avoid Overspending This Thanksgiving

Credit.org, a nonprofit financial wellness organization, says one of the biggest mistakes people make is not having a clear plan. Without a concrete plan, it's nearly impossible to avoid careening into the danger zone of impulse buys and overshopping. Setting clearly defined limits provides a framework for the rest of your holiday planning strategy. At the risk of sounding cliché, fail to plan, plan to fail. Save future-you money and stress by investing effort into budgeting.

Be realistic. It's a plan, not a wishing well. "Throwing numbers on paper doesn't mean anything if you can't actually obtain them," one Redditor advised on a budgeting thread. A good grocery budget is realistic about both what can be spent and the typical price of the ingredients needed. Many stores offer specials and coupons. Take advantage of these deals to lower costs and shift the savings to another area of the budget, or take them and come in under-budget.

The budget also needs to be complete. Listing everything helps visualize if a spending category is missing and prevents budget-busting surprises. Food is an obvious expense, but don't overlook associated costs like paper products, foil pans, and decorations. Once they are written down, the expenses are less overwhelming and it is easier to make clear-headed decisions on which can be adjusted or eliminated.