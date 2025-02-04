The Crunchy Topping Your Boring Green Bean Casserole Needs

If you ask me, the humble green bean casserole isn't just a throwaway side dish at a Thanksgiving dinner. It can hold its own against turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and any other staple star of the show. And who's to say you can't make this classic dish for year-round potlucks or even for some seriously delicious meal prep? Don't let your adherence to tradition stop you from getting a little experimental in the kitchen, and that goes for the ingredients too. Next time you whip up a batch of green bean casserole, bring some excitement to the table with a new crispy and crunchy topping. Set aside your onion frizzles, your Ritz crackers, and your panko bread crumbs, and reach for the Funyuns instead.

While some of you may have recoiled, I'm sure others are seeing the vision already. Let me get the rest of you on board. You see, Funyuns have the same oniony goodness as onion frizzles but bring an even more potent blast of flavor. They also have an entirely different texture. I love fried onions, but they tend to stay hard and crunchy in some parts and get soft and soggy in others, which isn't the most pleasant. Meanwhile, Funyuns maintain a fairly even texture even after you bake them, and the dry air of the oven gives them a delicate crisp instead of a harsh crunch.