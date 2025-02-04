The Crunchy Topping Your Boring Green Bean Casserole Needs
If you ask me, the humble green bean casserole isn't just a throwaway side dish at a Thanksgiving dinner. It can hold its own against turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and any other staple star of the show. And who's to say you can't make this classic dish for year-round potlucks or even for some seriously delicious meal prep? Don't let your adherence to tradition stop you from getting a little experimental in the kitchen, and that goes for the ingredients too. Next time you whip up a batch of green bean casserole, bring some excitement to the table with a new crispy and crunchy topping. Set aside your onion frizzles, your Ritz crackers, and your panko bread crumbs, and reach for the Funyuns instead.
While some of you may have recoiled, I'm sure others are seeing the vision already. Let me get the rest of you on board. You see, Funyuns have the same oniony goodness as onion frizzles but bring an even more potent blast of flavor. They also have an entirely different texture. I love fried onions, but they tend to stay hard and crunchy in some parts and get soft and soggy in others, which isn't the most pleasant. Meanwhile, Funyuns maintain a fairly even texture even after you bake them, and the dry air of the oven gives them a delicate crisp instead of a harsh crunch.
Tips for the best Funyun green bean casserole topping
When making your green bean casserole, keep these tips in mind and you'll have a perfect flavor-blasted topping. First, set your baking rack to the middle or top position in the oven. If it's too low, you won't get a nice, crispy brown, and your Funyuns may start losing some of their texture. When crushing your Funyuns, keep it to a coarse crumble. Having big, chunky pieces will disrupt the harmony of your dish, and a fine powder will completely lack any sort of crunchy texture.
You can swap out the canned cream of mushroom soup for something homemade, giving you even more control over the flavor and allowing you to pick seasonings that pair well with your Funyuns crumble. Try adding some onion powder, a squirt of Dijon mustard, or a bit of smoked paprika.
And if you're just tired of green bean casseroles in their entirety and you really want to try out something new, you could make your green bean casserole into a dip instead. Your Funyuns crumble will crown this beauty perfectly, too, so don't be afraid to make something new out of this old classic.