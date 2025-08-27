Old-School Frozen Foods No One Really Eats Anymore

While you can still find fried clam strips at your local grocery store, you may not be aware of just how popular these breaded mollusks used to be. Fried clams are actually only slightly older than commercially available frozen foods, as they're commonly believed to have been invented in 1916 by a Massachusetts potato chip vendor who tried frying up some unsold clams when his chips weren't selling. Although, there's evidence that restaurants may have been selling other version of fried clams as far back as the 1800s.

Now, that vendor sold whole fried clams, but it was the restaurant chain Howard Johnson's that popularized the "clam strip," which just used the foot of the hard-shelled sea clam. By 1954, there were 400 Howard Johnsons selling those clams across the country, making what started out as a New England treat into a nationally available dish. And since those clams already came to the restaurants frozen, it wasn't long before the company was selling bags of frozen Howard Johnson clam strips in grocery stores.

However, as food trends became healthier in the 1980s, fried clams lost a lot of their popularity, slowly becoming one of those vintage seafood dishes no one eats anymore. As for Howard Johnson's, it reached its peak in 1979, when there were 1,040 locations across the world. However, the chain slowly declined as fast food began to replace the sit-down casual dinner, with the last Howard Johnson's, located in Lake George, NY, closing in 2022.