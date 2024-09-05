Chow Mein Vs Lo Mein: What's The Difference Between The 2 Noodle Dishes?

The main difference between chow mein and lo mein seems like it should be right there in the name, at least if you're fluent in Cantonese. Chow is an English transliteration for a term meaning "pan-fried" (or simply "fried"), while lo means "stirred" or "tossed." Using the process of elimination, we can cleverly deduce that mein means "noodles." Unfortunately, the names alone don't tell us a lot, since you could be stirring the noodles as you pan-fry them, while the stirred noodles are likely to be cooked in a pan. Instead, one of the main differences between the two dishes, although undisclosed in their respective monikers, may lie in the sauce.

Lo mein tends to be made with a lot of sauce, and this sauce often includes cornstarch as a thickener. The sauce used in chow mein, on the other hand, is usually thinner and lighter. One version of the dish is called supreme soy sauce chow mein because it's meant to emphasize the condiment. This means it's made without meat and is light on vegetables, so the sauce doesn't have much competition from other ingredients. Other chow meins are made with no sauce at all, with dry-fried noodles that cook up much crispier than the ones in a saucy lo mein.