5 H Mart Food Court Items You Need To Try And 3 You Should Avoid

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Han ah reum. It loosely translates to "hug" in Korean. That was the name of a small grocery store which opened in Woodside, Queens in 1982, serving locals in the neighborhood and little else, at first. It must have been pretty good at what it did. Because 40-odd years later, Han Ah Reum has become H Mart: a giant, multinational supermarket chain with billions of dollars in annual revenue and nearly a hundred locations from ocean to ocean –- recently going over the Atlantic to the U.K. as well.

People of all backgrounds now flock to H Mart for both Asian and non-Asian products. And all those different customers get to enjoy the panoply of vendors in H Mart's food court. Along with variety here, you get convenience and accessibility. There's no intimidation for the uninitiated, and no need to study up on your Korean restaurant etiquette — although it can never hurt. With all the different choices (and grocery shopping to get done), which eats are worth your time and moolah? We visited the popular location on the border of Woodside and Long Island City, in Western Queens, to sample some of the offerings on tap. Here are the ones that are worth taking a customer number ticket for, and a few that you're better off passing on.