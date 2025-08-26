What You Should Be Pairing With Korean Fried Chicken For A Balanced Bite

What should you serve as a side for Korean fried chicken? Well, depending on your tastes, you might not want or need a side at all. Korean fried chicken is so crunchy, so juicy and flavorful, that it can be tempting to leave room for more chicken in your stomach instead of eating a side. But eating, like cooking, is often about finding a balance of flavors, and it's worth looking for something that can play off the rich, meaty flavor of the chicken in a compelling way. We talked to SK Kim, the executive chef of COQODAQ who is currently gearing up to prepare food for this year's US Open tennis tournament, and he gave us the skinny. Two words: pickled radish.

"One of the most traditional sides for Korean fried chicken is pickled radish, which we serve to our guests at COQODAQ," Kim explains. It's so traditional, in fact, that the Korean name for the dish is "chicken-mu," or "chicken radish". As Kim notes, "Koreans have always traditionally paired pickled radish with fried chicken as a palate cleanser because the sweet and tangy notes of the radish complement the rich texture of the crispy chicken so well." It's the kind of beautifully simpatico pairing that you'll find in many of the fast-casual Korean chains on the rise in America.