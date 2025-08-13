Where Exactly Does Aldi Source Its Seafood From?
According to the grocer's website, Aldi sources both wild-caught and farm-raised seafood and is dedicated to collaborating with domestic and international fisheries that use sustainable fishing practices that protect the environment. In 2024, the Ocean Disclosure Project stated that Aldi partnered with 136 fisheries worldwide to source their wild-caught seafood products. Of those fisheries, 79 were certified, and 21 were part of a fishery improvement project (FIP) to increase sustainable fishing practices.
The rest of Aldi's seafood is farm-raised and is certified through Better Aquaculture Practice (BAP), an organization that advocates for safe farming practices. Many of Aldi's farm-raised products, including the fresh shrimp, fresh salmon, and trout filets, now have a BAP-certified logo on the packaging, thanks to a previous lawsuit around the integrity of Aldi's farm-raised salmon.
Aldi has taken extra steps to track its seafood sustainability data through a partnership with an organization called Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP), and holds other certifications, including the Marine Stewardship Council, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, and a membership with the Global Seafood Alliance.
Safe, sustainable seafood to buy at Aldi
Generally speaking, the safest, most sustainable seafood you can get at Aldi is going to be wild-caught over farm-raised options any day. The wild-caught frozen Specially Selected Ahi Tuna is MSC-certified and each individual filet is vacuum-sealed for freshness. At about $5 a bag, it's quite affordable, too. The frozen Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Pink Salmon is another great option and is BAP-certified. Around the holidays, keep an eye out for Aldi's Specially Selected Wild Caught Snow Crab Legs that are MSC-certified. As far as fresh seafood goes, look for the Wild Caught Sockeye Salmon, which is sustainably sourced and raised in Alaska.
When preparing your seafood, keep the seasonings simple. A little bit of freshly squeezed lemon juice, butter, and fresh herbs (think parsley, basil, or dill), go a long way to bring out the natural flavors of the fish or crab. Throw it on the grill for a few minutes, and enjoy the comfort of knowing you've selected something nourishing for you and sustainable for the world.