Where Exactly Does Aldi Source Its Seafood From?

According to the grocer's website, Aldi sources both wild-caught and farm-raised seafood and is dedicated to collaborating with domestic and international fisheries that use sustainable fishing practices that protect the environment. In 2024, the Ocean Disclosure Project stated that Aldi partnered with 136 fisheries worldwide to source their wild-caught seafood products. Of those fisheries, 79 were certified, and 21 were part of a fishery improvement project (FIP) to increase sustainable fishing practices.

The rest of Aldi's seafood is farm-raised and is certified through Better Aquaculture Practice (BAP), an organization that advocates for safe farming practices. Many of Aldi's farm-raised products, including the fresh shrimp, fresh salmon, and trout filets, now have a BAP-certified logo on the packaging, thanks to a previous lawsuit around the integrity of Aldi's farm-raised salmon.

Aldi has taken extra steps to track its seafood sustainability data through a partnership with an organization called Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP), and holds other certifications, including the Marine Stewardship Council, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, and a membership with the Global Seafood Alliance.