The Aldi Salmon Scandal That Everyone Forgot About

In response to the pressure, Aldi made some changes. The company didn't admit wrongdoing, but it did agree to adjust its marketing language to avoid future confusion. That meant walking back claims like "sustainable" and rethinking how it promoted its farmed fish. It was a quiet resolution that didn't include any massive recalls or bold press releases; it was just a simple behind-the-scenes fix that most shoppers probably didn't notice. But, for those keeping tabs on food transparency, it was a reminder of how deceptive labels can be.

Aldi's salmon still lines shelves in stores, and many customers continue to buy it without giving much thought to its origin. That's part of the problem, though — once the scandal faded from headlines, so did the pressure. There's no guarantee that sourcing practices have improved, and watchdog groups are still skeptical about farmed fish from regions like Chile. (Some customers have also said that you should think twice about buying lunch meat from Aldi due to suspiciously lengthy expiration dates.)

At the end of the day, most people want affordable seafood and assume the store has done its homework. For the highest quality, there are certain things you should look for when buying salmon, and if you care about the environment, understanding where your fish comes from should be on that list. If this situation proves anything, it's that "sustainable" isn't always as simple as it sounds.