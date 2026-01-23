The Frozen Aldi Gem That Seafood Lovers Rave About
Aldi's frozen section is legendary for great finds. It's home to multiple 2025 Product of the Year Award winners (decided by 40,000 Aldi shoppers), like Aldi's Snow Crab Legs and Kirkwood Crispy Chicken Nuggets. But those samplings are just the tip of the iceberg — there's a gem in the frozen section at Aldi that seafood fans can't stop buying (and it's not this Aldi seafood appetizer that shoppers can't get enough of). This frozen product didn't land on the awards list, but shopper reviews are in, and Aldi customers say they can't live without the Specially Selected Wild Caught Ahi Tuna Steaks.
Seafood lovers are stocking their freezers with these 12-ounce packages of individually wrapped, vacuum-sealed skinless fillets. They're convenient and provide a whopping 27 grams of protein for every 4-ounce serving. Plus, each package costs around $5. "I keep them in the freezer for emergency meals," one Redditor shared. A fan on another Reddit thread said, "The frozen ahi is amazing. It was the best-kept secret. Ya just had to post it and spoil it, eh?"
Aldi's ahi tuna steaks are versatile, packed with protein, and affordable
Shoppers are using Specially Selected Wild Caught Ahi Tuna Steaks for everything from quick meals to appetizers. Seared and sliced, it's a great topper for salads and rice bowls — pair the fish with Japanese-style cabbage and a ginger carrot dressing, and thank me later.
Shoppers also use it for sushi, sashimi, and ceviche, but poke bowls might just be the most popular way to eat the tuna steaks. There are several Reddit threads that talk about Aldi poke bowl recipes. One Aldi shopper on Reddit said, "I just bought these tonight for poke bowls. 10 out of 10, would buy again. The consistency and flavor of the tuna are the same as the poke restaurant I buy from." Another satisfied customer who made a poke bowl shared this: "Overall, this ranks up there with the best things I've made so far, and I can't wait to get more tuna to make more delicious bowls! If you're on the fence about the tuna, it's worth every penny! Highly recommended!"
Before 2024, these frozen tuna steaks were labeled "sushi quality." However, that statement disappeared from packages sometime that year. Some customers question what has changed about the frozen tuna steaks, but only a few. Most have shrugged off the concern, which makes sense – fish labeled as sushi-grade is purely a marketing move. One Reddit user said, "I just made poke bowls last week and can confirm I'm still alive." Another commented, "Honestly, I am still going to eat them raw. I've just recently discovered making poke bowls at home and have a limited budget. I'd rather have poke bowls than have no poke bowls."