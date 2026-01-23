The Frozen Aldi Gem That Seafood Lovers Rave About

Shoppers are using Specially Selected Wild Caught Ahi Tuna Steaks for everything from quick meals to appetizers. Seared and sliced, it's a great topper for salads and rice bowls — pair the fish with Japanese-style cabbage and a ginger carrot dressing, and thank me later.

Shoppers also use it for sushi, sashimi, and ceviche, but poke bowls might just be the most popular way to eat the tuna steaks. There are several Reddit threads that talk about Aldi poke bowl recipes. One Aldi shopper on Reddit said, "I just bought these tonight for poke bowls. 10 out of 10, would buy again. The consistency and flavor of the tuna are the same as the poke restaurant I buy from." Another satisfied customer who made a poke bowl shared this: "Overall, this ranks up there with the best things I've made so far, and I can't wait to get more tuna to make more delicious bowls! If you're on the fence about the tuna, it's worth every penny! Highly recommended!"

Before 2024, these frozen tuna steaks were labeled "sushi quality." However, that statement disappeared from packages sometime that year. Some customers question what has changed about the frozen tuna steaks, but only a few. Most have shrugged off the concern, which makes sense – fish labeled as sushi-grade is purely a marketing move. One Reddit user said, "I just made poke bowls last week and can confirm I'm still alive." Another commented, "Honestly, I am still going to eat them raw. I've just recently discovered making poke bowls at home and have a limited budget. I'd rather have poke bowls than have no poke bowls."