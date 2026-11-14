Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Which Shredded Rotisserie Chicken Is Best?

Rotisserie chicken is the ultimate meal prep shortcut: It's affordable, already cooked, and endlessly versatile. I love how one humble chicken can become a cozy family dinner or lunch for the rest of the week. There's just one problem. While I'm confident and comfortable with most kitchen tasks, pulling meat from cartilage and bones? That greasy, fiddly work is not my favorite pastime.

Enter shredded rotisserie chicken. For bone-averse cooks like me, Costco offers a pre-prepped version of its cult-favorite rotisserie bird. Kirkland Signature Hand Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Breast Meat comes in a warehouse-sized 46-ounce pack, enough to make tacos, pizzas, and BBQ sandwiches for a crowd.

As for Trader Joe's, the quirky grocer doesn't carry whole rotisserie chickens, though customers have long wished it would. This summer, the neighborhood chain met us halfway by introducing a one-pound pack of Seasoned and Shredded Rotisserie Chicken. Fans have already found plenty of ways to work it into salads, casseroles, sliders, and TJ's delectable dips.

Both products take the convenience of rotisserie chicken one step further — no carving board required. But does either one taste like the real deal? And which is worth your money? I put Costco and Trader Joe's shredded rotisserie chicken to a three-round taste test to find out.