3 Kirkland Signature Frozen Meals To Stock Up On At Costco
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Frozen meals are often a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you're buying time because they typically require minimal effort to prepare. On the other hand, the product isn't always as tasty as it looks on the front of the box. Buying time is generally a good investment, but wasting money on a bland, mushy disappointment of a meal always leads to regret.
Fortunately, Costco members have a few Kirkland Signature products they can count on when frozen meals are on their shopping list. What the private label brand lacks in terms of variety, it makes up for in quality. These freezer finds consistently receive positive feedback from customers who appreciate their robust flavors and satisfying textures.
The affordable price point only adds to the appeal. These Kirkland Signature frozen meals allow folks to feed the entire family for around what a single fast food value meal costs. It almost makes you want to consider buying a chest freezer to hoard these frozen meals in bulk. Of course, the listed prices may look a little different in some regions, but even if you end up paying a bit more you're still going home with a quality product you know you'll enjoy.
Pizza with a healthy twist
There's no shortage of options when frozen pizza is calling your name, and Costco members make a great case for considering the store's Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza when it's decision time. It's not only Costco's highest-rated frozen pizza, it's also the best Kirkland Signature frozen meal overall, according to customer reviews. It doesn't stray far from classic supreme pizza toppings: savory pepperoni and seasoned sausage are layered on top of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese accompanied by roasted mushrooms, onions, and green, red, and yellow peppers. There's also roasted zucchini, representing the only deviation from a traditional supreme pizza.
The gluten-free cauliflower crust is crispier and less chewy than a dough-based crust, which many find appealing. It's also generally considered a somewhat healthier crust option compared to regular dough as it has a bit more fiber and protein than wheat-based crusts. Of course, many brands struggle to pair those health benefits with outstanding flavor and texture.
Not Kirkland Signature, according to one customer who said, "We purchased this pizza knowing how much better the cauliflower is for us and this is the first one that has been incredibly flavorful and has zero hint that it is cauliflower." Another Costco shopper had similar praise for the pie. They said, "Pizza was very good, in fact the best cauliflower crust pizza I've ever tried." And because it comes in a 2-pack, each serving only sets you back about $1.50.
Get a 2-pack of Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza for $11.99.
A classic meaty layered dish prepared in minutes
Apparently, Kirkland Signature has discovered a winning formula with Italian-inspired frozen meals. Its microwavable lasagna is also held in high regard by customers, earning a 4.6-star rating from 339 reviews on Costco's website. People adore the convenience of being able to cook a frozen meal that tastes homemade, noting that the many ingredients in the dish work in harmony to make each bite an exercise in bliss.
Some of our writers here agree. When The Takeout quality-tested 16 different frozen lasagnas, Kirkland Signature's product received significant praise for its balanced taste. The creamy ricotta was rich and flavorful, and the noodles had a soft bite without leaning toward mushy. The headlining act, the beef and sausage, contribute savory and spicy notes that don't overpower the dish. And unlike Walmart's Great Value frozen lasagna (which we recommend people avoid), the hearty tomato sauce has just enough sweetness to lift the overall profile rather than tasting like ketchup.
The heft of the lasagna is another selling point. It's a whopping 3 pounds and serves six people. With the low price of a 2-pack, you're getting two family dinners for less than $20. Many reviews applaud the perfect balance of flavors and textures, especially considering where it comes from. One person wrote, "This is delicious! I was pleasantly surprised because I wasn't expecting this from a frozen meal." Another appeared to have found their brand once and for all when they said, "This Lasagna tastes just like the ones I used to make. Frankly, with these here, I no longer make lasagna from scratch."
Snag a 2-count Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna for $17.99.
A tasty spin on an iconic breakfast meal
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and Costco's private-label brand has just the thing to pair with your cup of joe for a filling, flavorful morning chow session. This isn't your average bacon, egg, and cheese. Kirkland Signature's version of this iconic morning meal features savory applewood smoked bacon that lends the sandwich subtle notes of sweetness and smoke. The meat is joined by a cage-free egg and rich cheddar cheese sandwiched between a flaky, buttery spiral croissant.
Some customers think this frozen meal rivals the biggest names in the breakfast sandwich game. One reviewer said, "I love breakfast sandwiches and I bought Jimmy Deans, McD's, Burger King, Chick-fil-a, fresh and frozen. Costco's Kirkland brand is off the chart the best. [sic]" And as per usual with Kirkland Signature items, the price is just right.
The low cost of an 8-pack equates to roughly $1.87 per sandwich. Try matching that price at a fast food joint. They also cook up quickly so you don't have to skip a meal when things get hectic in the morning. Most folks recommend heating the sandwiches for four to six minutes in an air fryer for best results but they can also be microwaved in less than two minutes if time is of the essence.
Buy an 8-pack of Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches for $14.99.