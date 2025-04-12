When It Comes To Frozen Lasagna, Avoid Buying It From This Store Brand

Anyone who's had mediocre pizza will tell you that too much sugar makes a tomato sauce taste like ketchup, disrupting the balance of the whole dish. Thankfully, for the most part, the lasagnas we sampled avoided this pitfall with the notable exception of Great Value Five Cheese Lasagna Pasta. This frozen lasagna was far too sweet and, to make matters worse, it didn't contain any other flavors at all. The end result was a sweet but bland lasagna that we found far from appetizing.

As our writer noted: "It very much tasted like some of the cafeteria lunches from elementary school. Not to mention, the ricotta was also disappointing. Rather than having a pleasant texture, this had something of a mealy feel, almost looking like a bowl of mush." We suppose that, at just under $3 a pop, we can't get too angry about this lasagna's shortcomings. However, those looking for a cheap, frozen lasagna can surely find far better products at similar prices.