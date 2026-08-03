The Highest-Rated Frozen Costco Pizza Shoppers Won't Stop Gushing About: 'The Best EVER'
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Frozen pizza is a godsend for people looking for an easy meal when they need it most. We've previously covered our favorite frozen pizza from Costco (spoiler alert: It's Detroit-style), but there's a fan-favorite that couldn't be any more different. Costco's highest-rated frozen pizza is thin and round, but its signature feature is the crust more than the toppings. Low-carb eaters can rejoice: It's the Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza.
The pizza — which ranked number five on our list of best pizzas from Costco — features a simple topping blend of pepperoni, sausage, and roasted vegetables with three cheeses; all on that cauliflower crust. On its product page, the customer comments include statements like, "I do not write food reviews very often, but this is the best frozen pizza EVER. And I do not like frozen pizza at all." Another wrote, "It's easy to think of pizza made with cauliflower crust as being some kind of compromise or step down from 'real' pizza; but once I got used to this crust I found I vastly prefer both the flavor and the texture to the 'real' crust made with flour." As of now, the Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, which is a high score for any product.
What cauliflower crust pizza tastes like
At first I thought the idea of cauliflower crust pizza was absurd. After all, out of all the alternative low-carb ingredients you can use for a pizza crust, why cauliflower? I'm happy to say I've had the Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza before and it's a genuinely good pizza product. The cooked crust is surprisingly crisp — almost like dehydrated cauliflower but without any noticeable cauliflower flavor. This isn't to say all cauliflower crust pizzas are good. We didn't enjoy the Caulipower Margherita Cauliflower Crust Pizza in a taste test (that was mostly due to its lack of flavor).
The most appealing thing about the Kirkland cauliflower crust pizza is the texture. It crunches but also disintegrates easily, and if you aren't nitpicky it comes off as a typical frozen pizza even though you're aware it's not a traditional flour-based pizza crust. If I were on a low-carb or gluten-free diet (I'm not), I can say with confidence they're worth seeking out. The Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Pizza is totally enjoyable and is on regular rotation in our freezer at home.