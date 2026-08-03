The Highest-Rated Frozen Costco Pizza Shoppers Won't Stop Gushing About: 'The Best EVER'

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Frozen pizza is a godsend for people looking for an easy meal when they need it most. We've previously covered our favorite frozen pizza from Costco (spoiler alert: It's Detroit-style), but there's a fan-favorite that couldn't be any more different. Costco's highest-rated frozen pizza is thin and round, but its signature feature is the crust more than the toppings. Low-carb eaters can rejoice: It's the Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza.

The pizza — which ranked number five on our list of best pizzas from Costco — features a simple topping blend of pepperoni, sausage, and roasted vegetables with three cheeses; all on that cauliflower crust. On its product page, the customer comments include statements like, "I do not write food reviews very often, but this is the best frozen pizza EVER. And I do not like frozen pizza at all." Another wrote, "It's easy to think of pizza made with cauliflower crust as being some kind of compromise or step down from 'real' pizza; but once I got used to this crust I found I vastly prefer both the flavor and the texture to the 'real' crust made with flour." As of now, the Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, which is a high score for any product.