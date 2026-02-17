My Favorite Costco Frozen Pizza Is An Underrated Style

In terms of frozen pizza, Motor City's pies are taller and breadier than their round counterparts in the frozen aisle. That's part of what makes them unique, and despite that extra thickness, they're not dense in the least. It's more of a springy and fluffy crust that's fun to eat, and that makes it a whole different experience overall. I won't kid you — a frozen Detroit doesn't entirely taste like the real deal; I used to make plenty of those in my last life as a pizza maker. You're not going to get the nuances of a properly raised dough, but the feeling's captured enough where you'll get a similar joy out of it. And if any cheese falls between the crust and the cardboard pan, leave it. It'll caramelize into a crispy treat when your pie's done baking.

I will note that since they come in a small cardboard pan, the packaging tends to take up more room in your freezer than your usual round pizzas, so be sure to take mental stock of how full yours is before you commit to the two-pack. Otherwise, if you don't want to commit to two, you can still pick up single packages at some supermarket chains, though keep in mind the price for one is going to be more expensive (since you're not buying in bulk). If you haven't tried Motor City Pizza Co.'s frozen pizzas yet, they're worth checking out, so next time you're at Costco, give them a try. Detroit-style pizza is always a joy, no matter how it comes.