My Favorite Costco Frozen Pizza Is An Underrated Style
Despite living in a household of two, I find myself at Costco fairly frequently, because there are products I buy there that I know we'll go through quickly (take this two-ingredient treat, for example). One thing we eat on a semi-regular basis is frozen pizza, only because it's the easiest thing you can make after a long day. And though I enjoy trying new things, time and time again, there's one frozen pizza I return to because it's just so satisfying — Motor City Pizza Co.'s double pepperoni pizza.
What makes it unique is that it's Detroit-style, which means it's a pan-style pie with a tall crust, along with cheese and toppings all the way to the edges. It's also square-shaped, in a nod to the original Detroit style, which is made in a rectangular steel pan. The crust is really what defines this thing — it's thick and fluffy. Although Detroit-style pizza experienced a big popularity wave some years back, I still think it's a variation that's a bit underrepresented across the country. The fact that it exists in a frozen version means it's popular enough to be a part of the pizza canon at large, and it's great that you can just pop it into your oven.
Detroit-style pizza is for those who love bread
In terms of frozen pizza, Motor City's pies are taller and breadier than their round counterparts in the frozen aisle. That's part of what makes them unique, and despite that extra thickness, they're not dense in the least. It's more of a springy and fluffy crust that's fun to eat, and that makes it a whole different experience overall. I won't kid you — a frozen Detroit doesn't entirely taste like the real deal; I used to make plenty of those in my last life as a pizza maker. You're not going to get the nuances of a properly raised dough, but the feeling's captured enough where you'll get a similar joy out of it. And if any cheese falls between the crust and the cardboard pan, leave it. It'll caramelize into a crispy treat when your pie's done baking.
I will note that since they come in a small cardboard pan, the packaging tends to take up more room in your freezer than your usual round pizzas, so be sure to take mental stock of how full yours is before you commit to the two-pack. Otherwise, if you don't want to commit to two, you can still pick up single packages at some supermarket chains, though keep in mind the price for one is going to be more expensive (since you're not buying in bulk). If you haven't tried Motor City Pizza Co.'s frozen pizzas yet, they're worth checking out, so next time you're at Costco, give them a try. Detroit-style pizza is always a joy, no matter how it comes.