The 2-Item Combo I Get At Costco To Feel Fancy Any Night Of The Week

I'm an unabashed Costco fan, but I'll admit that it takes quite some time before you find the items in stock that make it into your regular rotation. One of the things I like to get on our Costco runs involves a one-two combo that's extremely simple, yet creates a dish people pay a pretty penny for at restaurants. The best thing about this combo is that it's so accessible you can have what feels like fancy food any night of the week.

That's why I often stock up on both shrimp and cocktail sauce, though which shrimp I purchase depends on when I actually plan on eating it. If I'm looking for dinner that night, I'll get the thawed shrimp from the prepared foods section which comes with fresh lemon wedges and its own cocktail sauce (which I'll get to shortly). If I'm planning ahead, I'll get the frozen, cooked, tail-on Kirkland brand shrimp (labeled 31-40 shrimp per pound) which merely requires some quick defrosting under cold running water. The cocktail sauce that comes with the thawed shrimp is fine, but I buy a different one which is usually available in one of the refrigerated aisles for a very specific reason.