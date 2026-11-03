The New Costco Deli Find Fans Say Costs More Than It's Worth: 'Absolutely Diabolical'

Costco's deli department can be a great place to pick up an easy and delicious meal (I can vouch for the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Pasta in Wine Sauce), but every now and then, you may find something that isn't as great a deal as it seems. A few Costco superfans recently posted videos about finding a new Hawaiian snack in the prepared food section, but it's left some shoppers unimpressed.

It's a four-pack of Spam musubi, priced at $9.99 per pound (around $10 to $12 total). If you're not familiar with it, Spam musubi is simply a compressed block of rice with grilled Spam on top (typically with a sweet soy glaze), and it's wrapped with a bit of nori, or seaweed paper, to keep the processed pork from sliding off. Costco's version also has a touch of furikake (a dry rice seasoning), sprinkled on for good measure.

Social media users were quick to jump on this one, and not in a good way. One Instagram user wrote, "$12 for 4 musubis is absolutely diabolical." Another said, "Almost $12? This takes like 15 minutes to make and about $2 in raw ingredients for that same amount of musabi. [sic]"