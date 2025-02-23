Why Is Spam Made In That Distinct Rectangular Shape?

You could probably spot this iconic canned meat a mile away, if only for its distinctive rectangular shape and bright yellow name proudly plastered across. But the shape of Spam is no accident; the recognizable block form comes from a combination of efficiency, practicality, and tradition.

The shape of Spam is truly a marker of its history. Hormel Foods first introduced the canned meat in 1937 during the Great Depression as a way to use up less desirable pork shoulder. Spam was a modern food marvel at the time; it was one of the few shelf-stable canned meats out there. With that kind of competitive advantage, Hormel went heavy on the advertising, pushing its versatility and ease of preparation to homemakers.The rectangular slab of Spam could be kept whole and treated like a roast or sliced into planks for sandwiches, appetizers, and breakfast plates.

Spam went international during World War II thanks to the United States government purchasing large quantities of it to provide much-needed food supplies to both American soldiers and allies abroad. Its rectangular shape proved to be a boon, as it saved on shipping space and was crucial during wartime, as storage on ships and trucks was at a premium. By 1945, U.S. troops stationed in Europe and the Pacific were consuming 65% of all Hormel foods. The craving for Spam has remained strong in areas that had a significant United States military presence, such as Hawaii, South Korea, and the Philippines.