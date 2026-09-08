The Italian Kirkland Find Costco Shoppers Never Pass On: 'When I Do Find It, I Have To Pick One Up'

Costco's deli section is a great place to pick up easy weeknight meals, which usually consist of baking a tray of food with barely any hassle. While most of you Costco enthusiasts are probably aware of the deli's chicken Enchilada Bake (I'm a personal fan of these) and the ever-present chicken taco kit, there's one rotating Italian take-and-bake meal that customers love, but doesn't get nearly as much attention as some of the other deli meals. That would be the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Pasta in Wine Sauce.

The take-and-bake consists of orecchiette pasta, Italian sausage chunks, spinach, fresh grape tomatoes, and shredded parmesan cheese. It's similar to a popular pasta dish that pairs orecchiette with sausage and spinach (or sometimes broccoli rabe), and Costco's version comes in a convenient foil tray weighing almost 4 pounds and costing $5.49 per pound.

A shopper created a Reddit thread to share a picture of the item and wrote, "My store doesn't keep this in rotation, but when I do find it, I have to pick one up." Other customers are also in favor of this product, sharing enthusiastic things like, "Just tried this last week and it was really good. I was afraid the pasta [to] sausage ratio would be heavily skewed to the pasta side and was pleasantly surprised to find it was actually very balanced. Takes longer to cook than it says. But quite delicious!"