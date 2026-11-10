The Unhealthiest Microwave Popcorn Brands You Can Buy

The Act II brand offers quite a lot of different varieties of popcorn and a handful are going to be less than ideal if you're trying to watch certain areas of your diet. Before we get into them, though, what exactly is ideal when you're looking at microwave popcorn? For starters, Isabel Smith said, "For sodium, I generally like to see under 300 milligrams per serving, and ideally around 2–3 grams of saturated fat or less. Some of the extra-butter varieties can be much higher than that."

Act II's Hot & Spicy microwave popcorn does indeed contain 590 milligrams of sodium per serving, along with 6 grams of saturated fat (26% and 30% of your daily recommended consumption, respectively). This saturated fat can be traced back to the popcorn's inclusion of palm oil and Madison Reeder told us that "many popular brands use palm oil, which is about half saturated fat, the type that raises LDL cholesterol."

Then, there's Act II's Xtreme Butter, which you can probably guess also contains more than the desired amount of saturated fat, just by the name. While it's a bit better than the Hot & Spicy, you still get 4 grams of saturated fat, or 20% of your daily allotment. Even the basic Butter Lovers popcorn from Act II doesn't drop things down that much; you have 3 grams of saturated fat, but also 310 milligrams of sodium. It's no wonder that Act II was our least favorite microwave popcorn brand.