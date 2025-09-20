Our All-Time Favorite Cheddar Popcorn Is Probably Yours Too

While freshly-popped microwave popcorn is a nice treat, sometimes it's just easier (and more flavorful) to grab a bag of savory cheddar popcorn. Not all of us are fortunate enough to live near Chicago's iconic Garrett Popcorn shops (although thankfully I do, tee hee), so the next best thing is to grab a bag of cheddar popcorn straight from the grocery store shelf. We once reviewed six different brands of cheddar popcorn, and our favorite is one you definitely know and have seen frequently before: Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn.

Our taste tester notes that it's the best of the bunch because "it has the right balance of salt to tang to fluff," along with the fact that it falls in the middle of the pack health-wise and does the best job of boasting an authentic dairy flavor. Other cheddar popcorn brands suffered from a lack of cheesiness or seasoning altogether, which, frankly, defeats much of the purpose of buying it. Why buy cheddar popcorn without the cheddar, right? Plus, the fact that Smartfood is so easily accessible and available in smaller serving sizes puts it at a huge advantage over other brands if you're looking for a convenient snack.