Here's How You Can Get Chicago Style Popcorn Without Traveling To The Windy City

Being from the Windy City, I'm always proud to tell people about our hometown specialties, like our variation on hot dogs and square-cut, thin crust, tavern-style pizza, as well as sopping wet Italian beef, which has gotten renewed interest thanks to the Hulu series "The Bear." But there is one Chicago snack that doesn't get mentioned nearly as often in conversation, and it's a unique flavor combination of popcorn, of all things.

That's because it sounds like such an unlikely mix that it shouldn't work. It's the pairing of salty, neon-orange cheddar cheese popcorn with rich, sweet, and crunchy caramel corn. Yep, cheese and caramel. The combination purportedly came about in 1977 via local brand Garrett Popcorn, who says that the blend was "due to fans often requesting an extra, empty bag so they could mix the two together."

The brand now calls it "Garrett Mix" (it's not called "Chicago Mix" due to a trademark conflict with a shop called Candyland in St. Paul, Minnesota), but if you can't make it here, you can also get the official Garrett's pre-packaged stuff online.