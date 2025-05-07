The Low-Cost Way Alton Brown Makes Deliciously Cheesy Popcorn
Popcorn is one of the most satisfying and nostalgic treats out there, and it practically feels like a compulsory movie theater snack. Popping some at home is inexpensive (even if not all of the popcorn kernels pop) and endlessly customizable with whichever seasonings you have on hand. Cheesy popcorn is one of the best flavors out there — and Alton Brown's way to make it is as easy as it is delicious.
Brown believes that "the best flavor on earth is that of crunchy Cheetos" (per his website). For an equally punchy flavor, he blends cheddar cheese powder, parmesan cheese powder, nutritional yeast, buttermilk powder, and salt in a food processor, for a triple cheesy popcorn blend. Then once the popcorn has been popped, it is drizzled with melted butter, and coated with the cheesy mix.
The cheddar powder is key to delivering that classic concentrated cheesy taste without the clumpiness you'd get from real cheese, while powdered parmesan adds another layer of flavor. Adding nutritional yeast to popcorn is a great way to boost umami, giving this popcorn an even more intense cheesiness. Buttermilk powder is also crucial for a tangy kick that cheese usually brings. Brown's cheese blend is a genius way to hit every flavor note, giving you irresistibly tasty movie theatre-style popcorn for a much smaller price tag.
How to get the best cheesy popcorn
Whether you're popping your popcorn Alton Brown's way (in a metal bowl) or in a pot, make sure you're constantly shaking things up. This will help the kernels pop evenly and avoid burnt territory. Never go above medium heat, as overheated oil also leads to burnt popcorn.
When covering the popped kernels in melted butter, make sure they're evenly and adequately coated. You can shake them in a pot with a lid, or a paper bag to get the best results. The butter is what will help your seasoning stick to the popcorn, so don't cut any corners here. Make sure to also give the popcorn a vigorous shake when adding the cheesy seasoning blend. It's also best to work quickly when coating your popcorn in butter and the cheese mix, because the warmth will also help both components adhere better.
If you don't want to risk ending up with a soggy result, using ghee to make popcorn (or clarified butter) is a step up from regular butter, as it doesn't contain water or milk solids, which can weigh your popcorn down. For peak texture and flavor, this cheesy popcorn is best served immediately, which trust me, won't be a problem — and neither will worrying about leftovers.