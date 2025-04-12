Easily Elevate Basic Popcorn With One Savory Seasoning

As far as customizable snacks go, popcorn may just take first prize. Sure, movie theaters can make popcorn irresistible, but so can you. If you don't already crave popcorn regularly, adding nutritional yeast as a topping will change that. If you're all out, or are unfamiliar with it, this will certainly be a reason for you to buy nutritional yeast right this instant.

Nutritional yeast, or "nooch" for short, is an inactive yeast that packs a delicious savory flavor. This flavor makes it a common ingredient in vegan cheese and the perfect topping for meals and snacks like popcorn. The best way to make this snack is to pop the popcorn on the stovetop after heating up some oil in a saucepan. You can use microwave popcorn if that's what you have on hand, but speaking from personal experience, the nutritional yeast will cling to the popped kernels much better when cooked in oil on a stovetop.

While the popcorn is popping, add some nutritional yeast and your preferred amount of salt into a container that has a lid. This part is the perfect reason for not throwing out empty coffee cans, you can always reuse them. Mix the two ingredients together, and when the popcorn is done popping, pour it into the container, put the lid on, and shake it up. Shake for however long you want, but you can stop when the popcorn is thoroughly coated.