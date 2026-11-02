What's New At Aldi In November 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Another Halloween has come and gone, which means November deals at Aldi have arrived. The store already has screaming deals on cheap canned foods, affordable bakery items, frozen entrees, and everything in-between, but this month the discount grocer is stocking the shelves with loads of new products that won't break the bank. Customers will be treated to plenty of festive finds, crowd-pleasing appetizers, tasty breakfast options, and more tasty additions which folks will want to be on the lookout for.
Shoppers won't have to wait long for many of these goodies to hit the shelves because they'll be in store in a matter of days. Other items will be released later in the month, so keep your eyes peeled throughout November to snag them before they're gone. The prices listed might be slightly different in certain regions, but you can bet your bottom dollar they still won't cost an arm and a leg, and they'll deliver value with bold, satisfying flavors.
A holiday cookie collection
Take the stress out of pleasing every palate at a holiday gathering with this cookie assortment from Benton's that has something for everyone. The collection of various designs and textures featured in these European-made wafers and chocolate cookies keeps things entertaining, whether you're hosting guests at a get-together or enjoying a snack on movie night.
Get Benton's Continental Cookie Assortment starting November 4 for $9.99.
Seafood cakes
Skip the hassle of trying to find the best crab cakes in your state and head to Aldi for a restaurant-quality product that will save you some coin compared to going out. Alternatively, customers can opt for the Lobster Cakes made with real lobster for the same low price. There's no wrong choice — both will become a showstopping appetizer after some time in the oven.
Grab Fremont Crab or Lobster Cakes beginning November 4 for $4.99 each.
Classic cookies with a festive twist
Aldi is just days away from releasing cream-filled sandwich cookies that make an after-dinner nosh an elegant affair. Rich, dark fudge complements the creamy center while festive peppermint sprinkles act as the cherry on top which will keep folks coming back for just one more of these elevated holiday sweets.
Snag Benton's Fudge Covered Peppermint Cremes starting November 4 for $3.99.
Seasonal snack cookies
The treats keep on coming this month at Aldi with an iced, German-style cookie starring seasonal warming spices in dessert form. While the zesty gingerbread does the heavy lifting for flavor, the complementary sweet icing provides a cooling element that brings the confection together.
Benton's Pfeffernüsse Iced Gingerbread Cookies are available November 4 for $2.99.
Fruit and chocolate in one bite
Move over chocolate-covered nuts — Aldi is stocking up on real cranberries coated in luscious dark chocolate for the holidays that are sure to be a hit with people seeking the harmonious contrast of bright tartness tamed with rich, bittersweetness in this iconic pairing of seasonal flavors.
Folks can grab Choceur Dark Chocolate Covered Cranberries beginning November 11 for $4.99.
Iconic holiday sweets in two ways
Peppermint bark is always a crowd-pleaser around the holidays, but folks won't have to wait that long to snag two different varieties at Aldi. Both the buttery, vanilla-forward white chocolate-style and creamy dark chocolate sweets have cool, minty notes that work equally well set out on a platter at a seasonal celebration or crushed up to rim the glass of a festive peppermint bark mimosa at a holiday brunch.
Get Choceur Dark and White Chocolate Peppermint Bark starting November 11 for $4.49.
A seasonal sandwich upgrade
An Aldi fan-favorite bread is returning to shelves this month, bringing a welcome maple-nut twist to traditional brioche. Add a little sweetness to a sandwich or combine the bread with coffee creamer for epic French toast teeming with fall flavors.
The Specially Selected Maple Nut Brioche Loaf will be available November 11 for $4.89.
Uniquely savory potato chips
If your regular potato chip routine has gotten stale, Aldi has just the thing to pull you out of your snacking rut. Both feature Thanksgiving flavors, with one highlighting the taste of creamy garlic mashed potatoes and the other showcasing many people's favorite part of the feast.
Score Clancy's Turkey Stuffing and Garlic Mashed Wavy Chips beginning November 11 for $2.19 each.
A festive upgrade for your morning perk
Snacks and sweets shouldn't get all the attention during the holidays. Later this month, folks can wake up with a seasonal peppermint mocha-flavored coffee creamer to transform their daily routine into a festive affair that's perfect for those cold winter mornings.
Buy Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer starting November 18 for $3.99.
Two varieties of thick pickle chips
Whether you're topping a burger, elevating a game-day dip, or enjoying a quick snack, the unique flavor combinations in these thick-cut pickle chips are just what you need to take the experience to new heights. The sweet and spicy option puts a new spin on pickled cucumbers, while the savory, tangy herbaceousness in the garlic dill variety plays to a pickle's strength with complementary flavors that can enhance a multitude of tasty eats.
Purchase these Park Street Deli Thick Cut Pickle Chips beginning November 18 for $2.49 each.
Frozen waffles packed with protein
Getting a protein boost to start your day has never been sweeter with these Protein Belgian Waffles. Both the buttermilk vanilla-flavored and the chocolate chip-infused breakfast staples have 10 grams of protein per serving, and each flavor would be terrific for a French toast-inspired upgrade if you want to jazz them up for something a little different in the morning.
Get Breakfast Best Vanilla and Chocolate Chip Protein Belgian Waffles starting November 25 for $4.79 each.
Bite-sized puff pastry cups in two satisfying flavors
Sweets tend to dominate the holiday season, but Aldi's upcoming Pot Roast Mini Pastry Bites with beef and Swiss cheese offer folks something deliciously savory to add to a seasonal snack platter. There's also a Hot Honey variety featuring mild heat and cream cheese for people who want to lean into something with a little zip.
Hot Honey and Pot Roast Aldi Pastry Bites will be available starting November 25 for $4.79 each.