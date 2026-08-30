There are many ways to make French toast — some complicated, some easy and foolproof. There's also the lazy way, which is to cook it in a slow cooker, and there's also a version that doesn't use milk or eggs. But if you want French toast that delivers about five times more flavor than the typical recipe, try using a fridge staple that can make this breakfast favorite considerably tastier. Simply swap milk in any recipe for coffee creamer when preparing the custard for the bread. The milk substitute will add extra sweetness, richness, and the flavo the creamer to each bite. The result is a creamy treat with notes of French vanilla, hazelnut, mocha, or even pumpkin spice, depending on the variety of creamer used.

The swap is quite easy. For liquid coffee creamers, combine the creamer of your choice with beaten eggs and optional brown sugar, and then whisk until the mixture becomes smooth and frothy. For powdered creamers, you need to dissolve them in water or milk to form a liquid custard mixture. The ratio of creamer to eggs will mostly depend on how rich and sweet you want your toast to be (for example, two eggs need ⅔ of a cup of the creamer). Dip the bread in the mixture, and let it soak in the custard for a couple of seconds before cooking in the skillet or pan for up to two minutes on either side.