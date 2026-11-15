11 BBQ Restaurants With The Absolute Best Potato Salad In The US

Barbecue and potato salad is a classic American food pairing. Walk into any smokehouse, and you'd be surprised not to find potato salad on the menu. But just because the dish is ubiquitous doesn't mean it's bland, boring, or anywhere near standardized. There are smooth, creamy, mayonnaise-based variations of potato salad, as well as tangier, vinegar-based ones. Some are well-executed renditions of a classic style that will make you feel like you visited your grandma's house for a cookout — provided your grandma made one of the best potato salads in the country. Others incorporate new flavors into the dish by using ingredients such as ranch dressing, bacon, and chives.

The requirements for a potato salad being included in this article were that it had to come from a barbecue restaurant, and, it had to be one of the absolute best in the U.S. We were tempted to add a third requirement that the meat had to be top-notch, too, but that turned out to be a moot point, as barbecue joints that make a jaw-dropping potato salad tend to be pretty darn good at smoking meat as well. Every aspect of these recipes has been thought through, from the type of potato used to when the ingredients and spices are added. They certainly don't make any of the common mistakes that ruin potato salad. The challenge in visiting the places featured here is finding room for the potato salad, along with the other delectable options on the menu.