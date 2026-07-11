10 Easily Fixable Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Potato Salad

When mixing up a potato salad, it's not unusual to reach for whatever potato is sitting around in your pantry. Nine times out of 10, it's a russet. And don't get us wrong — while there's no huge problem with using a russet (Hey! it's amazing for baked potatoes or for frying up), in a potato salad, this variety works directly against what you are hoping to create.

Russets are inherently high-starch potatoes. When boiled, they the starch breaks down easily and can become soft and mushy. Great if you want a smooth mash; not so great if you are hoping for a potato salad that falls apart if you stir it. Waxy potatoes, on the other hand, are what you need. Potatoes like red, new, and fingerling all have low starch content which means that they hold their shape through boiling and sitting in the fridge overnight. A potato salad should have some bite. Additionally, these kinds of potatoes have thinner skins, meaning you don't even need to peel them, saving you an extra cooking step and adding a little texture to the finished salad.

If waxy potatoes aren't available, Yukon Golds are your next best bet. They fluff like a starchy potato but still hold their shape. Plus their light golden color looks great against a creamy dressing. Moral of the story? Choose the right potato for potato salad before anything else. Everything that follows when making a great potato salad depends on it.