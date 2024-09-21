The One Extra Step Your Potato Salad Is Missing
Finding the best recipe for potato salad is a standard practice for those who want to impress everyone at the barbecue. Much like potluck staples such as deviled eggs and coleslaw, we've grown accustomed to tasting various versions of potato salad that are as unique as the person who prepared it. Family recipes are passed down, tips are traded, and secret ingredients are revealed at any gathering where potato salad is one of the main sides.
Normally, a person's prized potato salad recipe will put more focus on what's added into the potatoes after they have been boiled and drained. For some reason, we as a society decided to accept the idea that straight up boiled potatoes are the way to begin this process without question. Because of this blind acceptance, potato salad as a whole has been somewhat lacking in texture.
Before you start getting defensive about your precious potato salad recipe, don't worry too much. We won't tell you to stop putting too much dill in or whatever, this is about consistency. Next time you're making potato salad consider adding in an extra step by turning the boiled potatoes into smashed potatoes.
Smash those potatoes
After stumbling upon Jean Choi's crispy smashed potato salad reel on Instagram, we knew that this variation would become an instant classic. Begin by boiling potatoes as you normally would with salt added until a desired softness has been achieved. Instead of combining your flavor ingredients with the boiled potatoes in their soft form, you're going to preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a baking sheet. Place the potatoes on the baking sheet and use a glass or bowl to smash them whole (smaller or fingerling potatoes are better here if you have them). Once smashed, brush the potatoes with an oil or butter of your choice before placing in the oven to be sure they come out extra crispy.
While the potatoes are roasting for 45 minutes or so, you will have plenty of time to create the focus on other components of the salad. This technique will not only give your potato salad an extra crunch, but the added preparation leaves extra time for your dressing to set. Once your potatoes have cooled from the oven, toss them as you normally would.
Smashed potatoes have a particularly crunchy texture that will give your potato salad the crunch that it needs. Other recipes might aim for more of a creamy texture and that's great, but this smashed potato version might convert you. We could spend all day sharing different tips and tricks for improving your potato salad, but this extra step is definitely one of our favorites.