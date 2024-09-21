The One Extra Step Your Potato Salad Is Missing

Finding the best recipe for potato salad is a standard practice for those who want to impress everyone at the barbecue. Much like potluck staples such as deviled eggs and coleslaw, we've grown accustomed to tasting various versions of potato salad that are as unique as the person who prepared it. Family recipes are passed down, tips are traded, and secret ingredients are revealed at any gathering where potato salad is one of the main sides.

Normally, a person's prized potato salad recipe will put more focus on what's added into the potatoes after they have been boiled and drained. For some reason, we as a society decided to accept the idea that straight up boiled potatoes are the way to begin this process without question. Because of this blind acceptance, potato salad as a whole has been somewhat lacking in texture.

Before you start getting defensive about your precious potato salad recipe, don't worry too much. We won't tell you to stop putting too much dill in or whatever, this is about consistency. Next time you're making potato salad consider adding in an extra step by turning the boiled potatoes into smashed potatoes.