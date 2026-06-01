Why Martha Stewart's French Potato Salad Has Way More Flavor Than Yours

Martha Stewart is the master of taking straightforward cuisine and working her culinary magic to make it look and taste fancy. Whether she's bringing next-level chewiness to brownies or crafting great-tasting cocktails, it's as though everything she touches in the kitchen is an enhanced version of what many of us make at home. Her French potato salad is no exception. Stewart uses a simple yet unconventional technique to dress the salad, resulting in a dish that's bursting with flavor.

The American interpretation of potato salad can end up being a fairly hefty side dish due to the mayo typically used as the base of the dressing. French potato salad instead calls for vinaigrette, which creates a lighter dish without sacrificing flavor. When Martha Stewart makes the French rendition, instead of letting the potatoes cool before dressing them she coats them in the vinaigrette while they are still warm. This allows the spuds to soak up even more of the Dijon-flavored dressing, amplifying the appeal without incorporating any extra ingredients.

The dressing couldn't be easier to make. Dijon mustard, white wine, and white wine vinegar are first whisked together, then olive oil is slowly whisked in until the dressing reaches the proper consistency. The potatoes are boiled whole, then peeled and cut once they've cooled just enough to handle. Carefully toss the potatoes in the dressing so they soak up all that Dijon goodness, and aside from some finishing touches you've got a Martha Stewart classic ready to enjoy.