Why Martha Stewart's French Potato Salad Has Way More Flavor Than Yours
Martha Stewart is the master of taking straightforward cuisine and working her culinary magic to make it look and taste fancy. Whether she's bringing next-level chewiness to brownies or crafting great-tasting cocktails, it's as though everything she touches in the kitchen is an enhanced version of what many of us make at home. Her French potato salad is no exception. Stewart uses a simple yet unconventional technique to dress the salad, resulting in a dish that's bursting with flavor.
The American interpretation of potato salad can end up being a fairly hefty side dish due to the mayo typically used as the base of the dressing. French potato salad instead calls for vinaigrette, which creates a lighter dish without sacrificing flavor. When Martha Stewart makes the French rendition, instead of letting the potatoes cool before dressing them she coats them in the vinaigrette while they are still warm. This allows the spuds to soak up even more of the Dijon-flavored dressing, amplifying the appeal without incorporating any extra ingredients.
The dressing couldn't be easier to make. Dijon mustard, white wine, and white wine vinegar are first whisked together, then olive oil is slowly whisked in until the dressing reaches the proper consistency. The potatoes are boiled whole, then peeled and cut once they've cooled just enough to handle. Carefully toss the potatoes in the dressing so they soak up all that Dijon goodness, and aside from some finishing touches you've got a Martha Stewart classic ready to enjoy.
Enhancing Martha Stewart's French potato salad
Once the potatoes are coated in the Dijon vinaigrette, all Martha Stewart does to complete the dish is add salt, pepper, and cornichons. Although there is a slight difference between gherkins and cornichons, the former would also work as a stand-in if the tiny French pickles are tough to find. Both will impart a bit of sweetness and acidity to the potato salad which will round out the profile.
Still, don't assume that just because a culinary legend like Martha Stewart makes French potato salad this way that the recipe can't be improved upon. If you're attempting to keep the dish light, brighten it up with scallions, chives, or fresh herbs like parsley or dill; all of which will add some dimension to the salad. Introducing minced garlic and shallots into the dressing before the spuds are coated is another way to boost the flavor.
If you want to give the potato salad a little more substance, incorporating chicken into the recipe would do the trick. You could also opt for shrimp if you're serving it to seafood lovers. If that's not enough umami for you, mix in some chopped cooked bacon. The potato salad will become instantly richer, but be cautious about how much salt is added to the mix after since the bacon will provide plenty of salinity on its own.